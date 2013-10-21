Fred Davis being shopped by Washington Redskins

The Washington Redskins have no use for tight end Fred Davis on the heels of rookie Jordan Reed's Jimmy Grahamimpersonation in Sunday's victory over the Bears.
Rival executives have told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport that the Redskins have made Davis available for trade now that Reed has emerged as one of Robert Griffin III's most reliable targets. ProFootballTalk first reported that the team is shopping Davis.
Whereas just two NFL tight ends have averaged more yards per route run than Reed, Davis had been weeded out of the offense to the point that he was a healthy scratch in Week 7.
In a contract season for the third consecutive year, Davis is unlikely to fetch more than a sixth-round draft pick as trade compensation. He's one year removed from Achilles tendon surgery and two years removed from a four-game suspension for violating the league's substance-abuse policy that put an abrupt end to the best season of his career.
Davis attracted interest from the Buffalo Bills, New York Jets and Cleveland Browns prior to re-signing with the Redskins in late March. The Browns can be ruled out now that Jordan Cameron has developed into a premier tight end, but the revitalized Jets, in particular, might be a good fit given their uncertainty at the position.
Other teams in need of a tight end include the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens and perhaps the Green Bay Packers.
As a suspension and injury risk, Davis won't attract a suitor looking for a long-term commitment. He's a mercenary capable of adding passing-game punch down the stretch, similar to a "have bat, will travel" veteran joining a contender at baseball's trade deadline.