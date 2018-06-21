Around the NFL

Frank Reich 'really excited' about Colts' tight ends

Published: Jun 21, 2018 at 03:42 AM
Headshot_Author_Herbie-Tiope_1400x1000
Herbie Teope

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich knows a thing or two about the tight end position.

Before joining the Colts, Reich spent two seasons as an offensive coordinator in Philadelphia, where he had tight ends Zach Ertz, Trey Burton and Brent Celek, among others.

Reich now has a formidable one-two punch with Jack Doyle and Eric Ebron, so it comes as no surprise the head coach is thrilled with what he has to work with.

"I'm really excited about our tight end group," Reich told reporters on the last day of mandatory minicamp, via Andrew Walker of the Colts' official website. "I obviously knew Jack. I knew what a good player Jack was. But getting him and Ebron together has been good."

Doyle earned a trip to the Pro Bowl after an 80-catch season in 2017, while Ebron joined the Colts on a two-year deal during free agency in March.

Doyle and Ebron bring different skill sets to the table for the Colts' offense.

The 6-foot-6, 262-pound Doyle comes off a Pro Bowl season after producing career highs in catches (80) and yards receiving (690). Doyle, who averages 8.5 yards per catch on his career, could serve as the safety valve.

Ebron, who measures 6-foot-4, 253 pounds, provides a little more explosion and averages 11.1 yards per catch on his career. Ebron is also primed to play the role of Ertz, who is a focal point in the Eagles' offense.

Outside of Doyle and Ebron, the Colts have Erik Swoope, Darrell Daniels, Ross Travis and Mo Alie-Cox battling for roster spots.

And Reich appears pleased with the collective group ahead of training camp.

"The depth at tight end, the rest of those tight ends, really, I think have looked good," Reich told reporters. "I think we could go position by position and show the positives, but I think the tight end group is one. Getting to know those guys who I hadn't known before, there's some talent there."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Christian McCaffrey suffers oblique injury, ruled out of 49ers' game vs. Browns

The San Francisco 49ers are on upset and injury alert. Niners running back Christian McCaffrey was ruled out Sunday against the Cleveland Browns with an oblique injury.
news

Bears QB Justin Fields suffers right hand injury in loss to Vikings

Chicago Bears quarterback ﻿Justin Fields﻿ was ruled out of Sunday's loss to the Minnesota Vikings with an injury to his throwing hand. 
news

2023 NFL season, Week 6: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 6 Sunday.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 6: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's action in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill leaves Week 6 loss with ankle injury 

Tennessee Titans quarterback ﻿Ryan Tannehill﻿ left for the locker room with an ankle injury and was replaced in the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens by ﻿Malik Willis﻿. 
news

2023 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Cowboys-Chargers on Monday night

NFL.com's Brenna White breaks down four things to watch for when the Dallas Cowboys face the Los Angeles Chargers on "Monday Night Football."
news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson (hamstring) to be re-evaluated after four weeks

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports that the plan is to re-evaluate Jefferson's hamstring injury after four games but there is optimism that he will be back soon thereafter.
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 6 games of 2023 NFL season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with the inactive reports for every Sunday game in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Injury roundup: Bengals WR Tee Higgins (cracked rib) active vs. Seahawks 

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, who suffered a cracked rib and has been listed as questionable, is expected to play versus the Seahawks, NFL Network Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Jets CB Sauce Gardner (concussion) downgraded to out for Sunday's game against Eagles

The New York Jets downgraded cornerback Sauce Gardner to out due to a concussion, meaning the 2-3 Jets will have to take on the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles with an even more patchwork secondary.
news

49ers TE George Kittle fined $13,659 for T-shirt reveal during win over Cowboys

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle was fined $13,659 by the NFL for revealing a T-shirt he wore under his uniform during last Sunday night's win over the Dallas Cowboys.
news

Chargers QB Justin Herbert, RB Austin Ekeler off injury report going into Monday night's game vs. Cowboys

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (finger) and running back Austin Ekeler (ankle) are off the team's injury report heading into the Week 6 game against the Dallas Cowboys.