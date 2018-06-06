Eric Ebron expects to play Ertz role in Reich's offense

While the Indianapolis Colts' defense is in the early stages of a comprehensive overhaul, new coach Frank Reich's offense has a chance to take the league by surprise if Andrew Luck is healthy and the major offseason acquisitions come through.

One of those newcomers is former Lions first-round pick Eric Ebron, who expects to be featured in an offensive system that will borrow heavily from the Super Bowl champions.

"Me and Frank, we click, man," Ebron said on Wednesday's edition of Good Morning Football. "And he's done great things with tight ends, as you look at Zach Ertz and his offense last year.

"He's done great things, and I think he's brought me in here to be that ... effective player for him."

While coach Doug Pederson called the plays for the Eagles last season, it was Reich who scripted the game plans as Ertz earned Pro Bowl recognition and backup tight end Trey Burton parlayed his own potential into a lucrative new contract with the Bears.

Can Reich work the same magic with an enigmatic fifth-year tight end who is just a few months older than Ravens' first-round rookie Hayden Hurst?

Ebron never could put it all together in Detroit, mixing flashes of playmaking ability with untimely drops and mental mistakes. He is one year removed, however, from a 700-yard campaign that made him a popular breakout candidate last offseason.

Now that he has Reich and Luck in his corner, Ebron has found a new level of confidence in Indianapolis.

"When Andrew Luck is healthy, he is one of the most dominant quarterbacks in this league," Ebron added. "So I just look forward to playing with him. And whenever he gets healthy, I'll just tell him, I'm 7-11, man. I'm always open, so just find me."