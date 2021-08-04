Training Camp

Presented By

Frank Reich on Colts' QB situation, potential trade options: This is Carson Wentz's team

Published: Aug 04, 2021 at 02:26 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Carson Wentz﻿'s foot surgery and resulting timeline have forced the Colts to consider backup plans. One proposed solution would involve a familiar face.

Four years ago, a Wentz injury left the Eagles in a similar position. In came Nick Foles﻿, back in town for a second tour of Philadelphia duty, and before long, Foles was bringing a Lombardi Trophy to the City of Brotherly Love.

Frank Reich was there for all of it, serving as the Eagles' offensive coordinator in 2016 and 2017. He hears the suggestions to bring Foles back into the fold, this time in Indianapolis, but he's also learned to get ahead of any uncertainty when it comes to Wentz.

"I'll say a couple of things. This is Carson's team first of all," Reich stated Wednesday. "He's our quarterback. We're so excited about having him. He knows that, his team knows that. When we brough him here, we brought him here for one reason. He's going to come in here and lead this football team.

"I don't mind talking about Nick Foles. I love Nick Foles. He plays for the Chicago Bears. I haven't talked to him, but I think he's a great player. I think he's proven that. I think he's a great teammate -- there's nothing about Nick Foles that I don't like. I think he's a winner. He's certainly a guy that fits our kind of culture, but he plays for the Chicago Bears. We're glad we got the guys we've got, and we're focusing on getting our team better, and I'm excited about that and the players that we have."

Foles is currently buried with the third string on Chicago's depth chart behind veteran addition Andy Dalton and first-round pick Justin Fields. His future in Chicago is as nothing more than a clipboard holder who might not even dress on Sundays, barring catastrophe, and he's been open about this fact during Bears camp.

The Colts, meanwhile, have Jacob Eason﻿, Sam Ehlinger and recent signing Brett Hundley available to play quarterback. Indianapolis is no stranger to being forced to execute contingency plans, twice replacing Andrew Luck with Jacoby Brissett before pivoting to a one-year honeymoon with Philip Rivers in 2020. They're also familiar with swinging a deal to address a need under center, bringing in Brissett via trade in early September 2017.

The same could prove to be a solution for the Colts, who are looking at a window of 5-12 weeks for Wentz's healthy return from surgery, which is also the same timeline for the return of All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson﻿. It sounds as if Reich is holding out hope Wentz returns before that 12-week point, and is effectively avoiding irking anyone in Chicago or at 345 Park Avenue by pointing out that Foles is, in fact, a member of the Bears.

He might also be careful to not affect Wentz's mindset with a threat of Foles again replacing him because of injury, and perhaps creating some uncertainty about Wentz's status after he did something similar in Philadelphia by simply performing well.

For now, Reich is right: Foles is a Chicago Bear, and while he's fond of him, he's not his coach. It's up to Colts general manager Chris Ballard to decide whether he'd like to change that reality, or move forward with the roster as it currently stands.

Related Content

news

Veteran OL Joe Looney decides to retire less than a week after signing with Giants

The Giants are losing Joe Looney to retirement. The veteran OL signed with New York on July 31.
news

Vikings expect QB Kirk Cousins back at practice Thursday after stint on reserve/COVID-19 list

Minnesota expects its starting QB back at practice this week following a stint on the COVID list.
news

Training Camp Buzz: Colts giving second-year QB Jacob Eason a closer look after Wentz injury

The Colts are giving second-year quarterback ﻿Jacob Eason﻿ a close look before making any big moves in reaction to the Carson Wentz's foot injury, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
news

Drew Lock vs. Teddy Bridgewater: In-depth look at the determining factors, decision-makers and stakes involved in Broncos' QB battle

James Palmer takes you behind the scenes on how the battle between Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater for the Broncos' starting QB job could have a profound impact on the franchise for years to come.
news

Colts guard Quenton Nelson aiming for Week 1 return after undergoing foot surgery

All-Pro guard ﻿Quenton Nelson﻿ wants to be on the field for the Indianapolis Colts' season opener. Nelson underwent surgery Tuesday on his foot after suffering virtually the same injury that QB Carson Wentz is dealing with
news

Roundup: New York Jets sign journeyman QB Josh Johnson

The New York Jets have signed journeyman quarterback Josh Johnson on Wednesday, the team announced. 
news

Giants WR Kenny Golladay suffers slight hamstring pull, to undergo more tests

Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay﻿ suffered a slight hamstring pull during Tuesday's practice, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Niners GM John Lynch: Trey Lance is bringing out the best in Jimmy Garoppolo

Niners GM John Lynch again reiterated this week that San Francisco's QB competition is bringing out the best in Jimmy Garoppolo. But how long until Trey Lance takes over under center for good?
news

What to watch for in Hall of Fame Game: Cowboys-Steelers

Two of the most storied franchises in NFL chronicle will kick off the NFL preseason, as the Dallas Cowboys face the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Hall of Fame Game at 8 p.m. ET Thursday from Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio on FOX. 
news

Steelers' Dwayne Haskins 'trying to make it' a competition with Mason Rudolph for QB2 role

Current Steelers third-string QB Dwayne Haskins is expected to get a load of playing time this preseason, beginning Thursday when he should replace ﻿Mason Rudolph﻿ -- starting for ﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿ -- at some point in the first half. 
news

Calvin Ridley 'ready for that role' as Falcons No. 1 receiver

With the departure of ﻿Julio Jones﻿ to the Titans, Calvin Ridley is the No. 1 receiver in Atlanta and the go-to guy. It's a development the Alabama product is ready for. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW