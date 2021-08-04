Frank Reich on Colts' QB situation, potential trade options: This is Carson Wentz's team

Carson Wentz﻿'s foot surgery and resulting timeline have forced the Colts to consider backup plans. One proposed solution would involve a familiar face.

Four years ago, a Wentz injury left the Eagles in a similar position. In came Nick Foles﻿, back in town for a second tour of Philadelphia duty, and before long, Foles was bringing a Lombardi Trophy to the City of Brotherly Love.

Frank Reich was there for all of it, serving as the Eagles' offensive coordinator in 2016 and 2017. He hears the suggestions to bring Foles back into the fold, this time in Indianapolis, but he's also learned to get ahead of any uncertainty when it comes to Wentz.

"I'll say a couple of things. This is Carson's team first of all," Reich stated Wednesday. "He's our quarterback. We're so excited about having him. He knows that, his team knows that. When we brough him here, we brought him here for one reason. He's going to come in here and lead this football team.

"I don't mind talking about Nick Foles. I love Nick Foles. He plays for the Chicago Bears. I haven't talked to him, but I think he's a great player. I think he's proven that. I think he's a great teammate -- there's nothing about Nick Foles that I don't like. I think he's a winner. He's certainly a guy that fits our kind of culture, but he plays for the Chicago Bears. We're glad we got the guys we've got, and we're focusing on getting our team better, and I'm excited about that and the players that we have."