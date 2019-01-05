Frank Reich leads Colts to comprehensive beatdown of Texans

Reich may deliver his messages in understated fashion, but there's nothing conservative about his coaching style. The Colts learned that in a Week 4 home clash against the Texans when, with 24 seconds left in overtime and the game tied at 34, Reich went for it on fourth-and-4 from his own 43-yard-line. Luck threw an incompletion; Watson hit Hopkins to set up a game-winning field goal; and fans and media members lambasted Reich. He stood by his decision afterward, saying, "I'm not playing to tie. I'll do that 10 times out of 10. That's just the way it's got to roll."