Analysis

Frank Reich leads Colts to comprehensive beatdown of Texans

Published: Jan 05, 2019 at 04:35 PM
Headshot_Author_Michael_Silver_1400x1000
Michael Silver

NFL.com Columnist

HOUSTON -- His body was back in Philadelphia, but Frank Reich's head remained in the clouds. The Philadelphia Eagles' offensive coordinator was still glowing from the team's epic Super Bowl LII victory over the New England Patriots two days earlier when an alert popped up on his mobile phone: Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels had backed out of a verbal deal to become the Indianapolis Colts' head coach, sending shock waves through the football world.

Reich barely reacted, and with good reason. He hadn't generated much heat during the month of January, as numerous teams filled head-coaching openings, and he'd been unable to crack Colts general manager Chris Ballard's top-six list and even land an interview. At 56 (he has since turned 57), Reich, on that early February night, could reasonably confront the possibility that his window as a viable candidate had closed.

"We had just won the Super Bowl -- and I was up late and still celebrating that," Reich recalled Saturday night as he stood in a tunnel leading out of NRG Stadium, where he had just emphatically proven his professional worth in front of 71,798 frustrated Houston Texans fans. "I was at home, and when I told my wife the news she said, 'Are you gonna call your agent?'

"I said, 'Nope. Just let it play out.' "

Things proceeded to play out in a manner that would make most Colts fans want to pinch themselves: Three days after getting that update on his phone -- and one day after attending the Eagles' victory parade -- Reich interviewed with Ballard. Two days later, he was announced as the team's next head coach. And on Saturday -- after a season that began with uncertainty over franchise quarterback Andrew Luck's throwing arm and saw the Colts sputter to a 1-5 start -- Reich coached Indy to a comprehensive and impressive 21-7 beatdown of the Texans in an AFC wild-card game.

While Reich was typically low-key as we spoke before he boarded the team bus -- and was undoubtedly thinking ahead to next Saturday's divisional-round clash with the top-seeded Chiefs in Kansas City -- his players were unabashedly pumped about the franchise's first postseason victory in four years. And before leaving the area outside the locker room on a golf cart, Colts owner Jim Irsay was positively giddy.

Irsay had just extolled Reich's virtues to a group of reporters, and afterward I asked him to reflect back upon McDaniels' decision to spurn the franchise last February.

"Who?" Irsay said, flashing a sarcastic smile. "I forgot that guy's name, man."

When it was suggested that Irsay might want to send McDaniels a thank-you note, he laughed and said, "I'll send him a postcard," and then disappeared into the Houston night.

In defeating the third-seeded Texans, the sixth-seeded Colts had earned the right to gloat. Some of us (and yes, I'm raising my hand here, and preparing to take my medicine) were skeptical of Ballard's relatively passive approach to the start of free agency. And when Indy lost five of its first six games, many people concluded that the Colts were legitimate contenders -- for the first overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Reich, however, never wavered in his belief that he was coaching a very good team, and he convinced his players to share that optimism.

"I wasn't trying to think too far out -- it was just believing in the guys we have and knowing we have a good football team," Reich said. "There was never a thought of rebuilding, or of us being too young to get it done this year. I know that's hard to believe, but that's the truth."

Veteran left tackle Anthony Castonzo, who missed the first five games with a hamstring injury, had a similarly upbeat perspective during the team's early-season struggles.

"Sometimes, when you're losing, it makes sense that you're losing," Castonzo said after Saturday's game. "But I remember thinking, 'Man, this team is too good to be 1-5.' We love Frank; he's a fantastic leader for this organization. Guys buy in, and everybody's so tuned into doing [his] job on every play that it's methodical. Our defense makes you do it the hard way and drive all the way down the field, and we're not afraid to do it the hard way on offense.

"And our quarterback -- every time you've got him on your side, you've got a great chance."

Luck was terrific from the start on Saturday, leading the Colts to three touchdowns in their first four possessions, the only slip-up coming when star Texans defensive end J.J. Watt deflected a pass at the line that was intercepted by teammate Brandon Dunn at the Houston 15 with 12:27 to go in the second quarter. Luck completed 19 of 32 passes for 222 yards, throwing touchdown passes to tight end Eric Ebron (six yards) and wide receiver Dontrelle Inman (18 yards) without being sacked. Indy's other score was a 2-yard run by second-year halfback Marlon Mack, who carried 24 times for 148 yards.

As for the Texans -- well, this was a desultory performance from the AFC South champs, whose bounceback from an 0-3 start was fueled by the calm confidence of second-year quarterback Deshaun Watson. Though Watson (29 of 49, 235 yards, one touchdown, one interception) had a subpar game against the Colts, he was far from alone, and a painful shoulder injury suffered by star receiver DeAndre Hopkins (five receptions, 37 yards) late in the first half certainly didn't help.

If nothing else, Reich and his assistants -- many of whom, including defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, were hired before Reich even interviewed for the job, under the presumption they'd be part of McDaniels' staff -- did a terrific job of minimizing the Colts' shortcomings while exploiting two glaring weaknesses that haunted Houston all season: a flaccid offensive line and a shaky secondary.

And if you believe Reich got his players revved up with a fiery pregame speech, well, you're thinking of a different coach.

Said Castonzo: "He told us, 'Play mistake-free football. You win in the playoffs by being sound and not making it bigger than what it is. You don't need to be a hero. Just do what you usually do, and do it well.' "

Reich may deliver his messages in understated fashion, but there's nothing conservative about his coaching style. The Colts learned that in a Week 4 home clash against the Texans when, with 24 seconds left in overtime and the game tied at 34, Reich went for it on fourth-and-4 from his own 43-yard-line. Luck threw an incompletion; Watson hit Hopkins to set up a game-winning field goal; and fans and media members lambasted Reich. He stood by his decision afterward, saying, "I'm not playing to tie. I'll do that 10 times out of 10. That's just the way it's got to roll."

The victory turned around the Texans' season, as Houston started a winning streak that would reach nine games. It ended at NRG Stadium on December 9, when the revitalized Colts came in and won by a 24-21 score.

By then, Indy's locker room was brimming with confidence.

"We've been dangerous for about nine weeks now," said receiver T.Y. Hilton, who scorched the Texans on Saturday with five receptions for 85 yards.

Has danger ever been stranger? Fired three times in five seasons, most recently as the Chargers' offensive coordinator following the 2015 campaign, Reich was, at best, on the slow track to success -- and he seemed to have missed the train entirely until McDaniels' surprising decision created this unforeseen opportunity.

"Actually," Hilton said, "it worked out perfectly for us."

It worked out pretty well for Reich, too. As he prepared to leave the stadium Saturday night, he admitted that once he finally got the call from Ballard last February, he very much wanted the Colts' job.

"There was so much energy, so much juice," he said. "I was ready."

A couple of minutes later, Luck stopped as he strolled across the NRG Stadium turf and to talk about the Colts' Accidental Coach who helped revitalize his career.

"He's just genuine, authentic and consistent, and he brings it every day," Luck said of Reich. "He's focused each day on him getting better as a coach and us getting better as a team, and that's it. When you focus on those things and stick to the process, you see results. Period."

Now-guided by the coach whose mantra last February was "just let it play out" -- Luck and the Coltswill head to Kansas City and play on, dangerous and undaunted. And trust me: You can take them lightly at your own peril.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Giants need to re-sign Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley; plus, top 5 game wreckers and Sam Ehlinger's traits

Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley are fueling the 6-1 Giants, but both are currently set to hit free agency. Should New York re-up the 25-year-old duo? Bucky Brooks weighs in. Plus, the top five game wreckers right now and a Sam Ehlinger scouting report.

news

2022 NFL trade deadline player-team fits: Packers should get WR Brandin Cooks for Aaron Rodgers

Which wide receiver should the Packers target prior to the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline? Kevin Patra identifies 10 player-team fits that he'd like to see come to fruition in swaps before time runs out.

news

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs providing unexpected identity to Josh McDaniels' offense

The expectation coming into the season was that the Raiders' offense would revolve around a talented passing game. Now in Week 8, running back Josh Jacobs has given Josh McDaniels' unit an unexpected identity, Jim Trotter writes.

news

NFL Week 8 bold predictions: Aaron Rodgers shut out by Bills; Geno Smith torches Giants with five TDs

Is Aaron Rodgers about to hit a new low in Buffalo? Will Geno Smith light up his former team when the Giants visit Seattle? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 8 of the 2022 season.

news

2023 NFL Draft: Top 25 Senior Bowl prospects entering Week 9 of college football season

Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson has established himself as one of the premier QB hunters in college football this season. Where does he land in Chad Reuter's fresh set of prospect rankings for the 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl. Check out the full list, 1-25.

news

2022 NFL season's top 10 slot receivers: Rams' Cooper Kupp, Bengals' Tyler Boyd lead group

Is the Jaguars' decision to make a big investment in Christian Kirk paying off so far? See where he lands in the Next Gen Stats analytics team's ranking of the top 10 slot receivers right now.

news

Week 8 NFL game picks: Win streaks end for Giants and Jets; 49ers complete sweep of Rams

Will four-game win streaks for the Giants and Jets both end on Sunday? Can the 49ers complete a sweep of the Rams? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every Week 8 game.

news

NFL Week 8 underdogs: Can injury-stricken Jets best Pats? Will Taylor Heinicke's Commanders win again?

Can the Jets snap their 12-game losing streak against the Pats? Will the Taylor Heinicke-led Commanders continue their winning ways on Sunday? Nick Shook believes in four underdog teams in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

RB Index, Week 8: Teams that should trade for a running back ahead of NFL trade deadline

With the NFL trade deadline just around the corner, Maurice Jones-Drew highlights four teams that should make a move for a running back, including three squads at the top of their respective divisions.

news

NFL QB Index, Week 8: Patrick Mahomes back in the No. 1 spot; Daniel Jones climbing toward top 10

Heading into Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season, there's a change at the very top of Marc Sessler's QB1 rankings. Meanwhile, Daniel Jones soars to great heights as Aaron Rodgers plummets to new lows. See the full pecking order, 1-32.

news

Offensive Player Rankings, Week 8: Five best bang-for-your-buck QBs AND five worst QB values of 2022

As the 2022 NFL season nears the midway point, David Carr examines the five quarterbacks offering the best bang for the buck in 2022 -- including two players not on rookie contracts -- plus the five worst QB values.

news

Former NFL player Sam Gash focusing on positives after going through multiple battles with cancer

Former NFL player and assistant coach Sam Gash talks to Kayla Burton about his multiple battles with cancer -- and how the NFL's Dedicated Hospital Network Program helped him manage his health care journey.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE