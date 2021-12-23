Colts HC Frank Reich not concerned with RB Jonathan Taylor's heavy workload

Frank Reich requested it, and Jonathan Taylor has since delivered.

It was just over a month ago that the Colts head coach publicly stated he had no issue with Taylor's workload, and in fact, after a 27-touch outing in Week 10, Reich said then he'd like to see it increase. He certainly got his wish: In the month that followed, Taylor has seen 32 carries in a game in both Week 11 and Week 13 and rushed 109 times over his last four contests.

Indianapolis has won three of those four games and is surging toward a potential playoff berth. The Colts have a good thing going, and a running back Reich believes is fully equipped to handle what's requested of him.

"I don't have any concern," Reich said this week when asked about Taylor's workload. "We're constantly talking to him, gauging where he's at. The ebb and flow of the season I think takes care of it a little bit. Obviously, we're going to continue to feed him the ball, but it's not always going to be like it has been the last couple of weeks. There are going to be games where we throw it a little bit more, or give it to Nyheim [Hines] a little bit or [rookie running back] Deon [Jackson] or whatever the case may be.

"But at the same time, right now -- even when we were running back by committee before he was here, we kind of go with the hot hand. It's hard to argue with the production. Physically, he's such a specimen, he takes great care of himself. At this point, he's showing no wear and tear."

At 22 years old, Taylor is young, spry and explosive. He has experience with massive workloads, too, having carried the ball 299 or more times in each of his three collegiate seasons at Wisconsin, breaking 1,900 yards in each campaign and twice going over the 2,000-yard mark.

He currently stands at a career-high 270 attempts (with 36 receptions mixed in) and owns a 400-plus-yard advantage on the NFL's rushing leaderboard, a list he sits atop with 1,518 yards and 17 touchdowns. This isn't his first trip around the 250-plus-carry sun, and Reich doesn't think Taylor is flying too close -- even if it brings a bit of old-school imbalance to his offense.

"If we're able to run it the way we're running it, we've just got to make the most of our passing attempts that we have, whether that's gonna be 12 in a game or 20 or 30, and I think we have the players to do that," Reich said when asked if Taylor's heavy workload would hurt Carson Wentz﻿'s ability to produce. "I think we will do that and I think we have, by and large, done that over the course of this year."

To Wentz's credit, even he understands sometimes, the run is the best option for the Colts. Reich explained this week how Wentz has seen long down-and-distance situations and checked the play call from a pass to a run because he knows it should work.

"We've kind of given him a green light where, hey, you know we want to run the ball," Reich said of Wentz. "You know what our run principles are. You know what we're trying to do in the run game. What's the best look for these three or four core runs that we have?"