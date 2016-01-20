Around the NFL

Frank Reich joins Eagles as offensive coordinator

Published: Jan 20, 2016 at 10:40 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

The San Diego Chargers didn't want Frank Reich, but the Philadelphia Eagles do.

The former Bolts play-caller has been hired as the Eagles' new offensive coordinator under new Eagles coach Doug Pederson, the team announced Wednesday.

Reich spent the past two seasons calling plays for the Chargers before the team fired him earlier this month on the heels of San Diego's 4-12 implosion.

The Chargers had plenty of problems, but wound up as the ninth-ranked offense and the NFL's fourth-best passing attack last season. They piled up yardage, but San Diego also finished last in rushing and a dismal 26th in scoring.

Rookie running back Melvin Gordon struggled under Reich's direction, but Reich can also be seen as a convenient fall guy for coach Mike McCoy and general manager Tom Telesco, who were retained despite the wreckage.

In Philly, Reich -- the former Bills quarterback -- will take over the remains of a Chip Kelly-built roster with more questions than answers heading into 2016. Will Sam Bradford be re-signed? Can DeMarco Murray regain his 2014 form alongside fellow running back Ryan Mathews? Will a playmaking receiver emerge?

Pederson will have the final say in all of that and might choose to call his own plays, too. In Reich, though, the Eagles have an experienced assistant willing to put the memory of Kelly in the rear-view mirror. For now, that's enough.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns activate RBs Nick Chubb, Demetric Felton from reserve/COVID-19 list

﻿Nick Chubb﻿ will be back in action. On Friday, the star RB was officially activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list, clearing him to play in Sunday's game against the winless Lions. The club also activated pass-catching back ﻿Demetric Felton﻿ off the COVID-19 list.
news

Steelers QB Mason Rudolph preparing as if he'll start Sunday vs. Chargers

After finding out he was the starting QB the night before last Sunday's game, Steelers signal-caller ﻿Mason Rudolph﻿ has been preparing to be the starter in Week 11 against the Chargers, even if ﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿ might return.
news

Lions OC Anthony Lynn doesn't view losing play-calling duties as 'demotion'

Unlike many coordinators, Anthony Lynn understands Lions head coach Dan Campbell is looking for a spark -- any spark -- to jumpstart his winless team.
news

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf on repeated outbursts: 'I've got to grow up and continue to get better'

Seattle boasts one of the NFL's best WRs in DK Metcalf but his talent has, at times, taken a back seat to penalties, dustups and fines. The third-year pro admitted recently he needs to work on better controlling his emotions.
news

Patriots CB J.C. Jackson calls defense one of NFL's best after shutout 'TNF' win: 'It's going to get scary'

New England dominated Atlanta on Thursday Night Football, prompting Patriots CB J.C. Jackson to declare his squad as one of the best in the entire NFL.
news

Falcons QB Matt Ryan says toe 'is fine' after shutout loss, but 'it's been a tough five days'

Thursday night's 25-0 defeat was especially frightening for Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, who was bruised and battered enough to be taken out of the game for mercy's sake.
news

Maturation of Mac Jones continues in Patriots' fifth win in a row

With Mac Jones' progress has come success and that was the case once more as the Patriots won their fifth straight game, downing the host Falcons, 25-0, with Jones becoming just the third rookie quarterback to win his first five starts on the road. 
news

2021 NFL season, Week 11: What we learned from Patriots' win over Falcons on Thursday night

Bolstered by a bruising pass rush, the Patriots defense turned in a dominant effort and New England rookie quarterback Mac Jones continued to impress as the Pats defeated the Falcons on Thursday night. 
news

Week 11 Thursday night inactives: New England Patriots at Atlanta Falcons

The official inactives for the New England Patriots at Atlanta Falcons "Thursday Night Football" game.
news

Falcons RB/WR Cordarrelle Patterson inactive vs. Patriots

Running back/wide receiver ﻿Cordarrelle Patterson﻿ is inactive for the Falcons' home game on "Thursday Night Football" against the surging New England Patriots. 
news

Texans' Jeff Driskel switching positions from quarterback to tight end

Texans' Jeff Driskel is making a rare position change from quarterback to tight end, according to Houston TEs coach Andy Bischoff.
news

Buccaneers on Antonio Brown report: No COVID-19 vaccination card 'irregularities'

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers said Thursday that the team received COVID-19 vaccination cards from all of their players. In a statement, the Bucs said every card received had been reviewed by team personnel and "no irregularities were observed."
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW