Around the NFL

Frank Reich on Colts' poor start to 2022: 'You have to resist temptation to overreact'

Published: Sep 21, 2022 at 01:27 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Indianapolis Colts are searching for answers after an 0-1-1 start to the season, including Sunday's 24-0 shellacking at the hands of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Coach Frank Reich tried to take a long-term approach and not make hasty changes after the dismal start.

"We look at a bad loss, and you have to resist temptation to overreact," Reich said Wednesday, via Larra Overton of the team's official website. "Every great coach I've been around, I hear the same thing. It's not about making things more complex or making overhaul changes. We just have to do it better."

The Colts' offensive operation was a mess in Week 2, generating just nine first downs and 218 total yards, with Jonathan Taylor earning 54 yards on nine carries and Matt Ryan completing 53.3 percent of 30 attempts for 195 yards, three interceptions, and taking five sacks. Reich admitted that the offensive line struggled, but the anemic output was on the entire offense.

Reich added that it's not about motivation but execution on the field.

"It's not about locker room speeches," he said, via Alexa Ross of CBS4 Indy. "It's not about Saturday night meetings before the game. If it had been, we would have won this weekend, honestly with how Saturday went"

Despite Ryan's struggles, Reich confirmed they're not looking to turn to backup Nick Foles.

"We're happy Matt is our quarterback, but we all have to be better," he said. "He can get us where we want to go."

Where the Colts need to go is the win column, but facing Patrick Mahomes and the 2-0 Chiefs in Week 3 won't make that an easy task.

On the positive side for Indy, star receiver Michael Pittman is practicing Wednesday after missing Week 2 with a quad injury. Additionally, wideout Alec Pierce will be at practice but isn't yet cleared from concussion protocol.

Related Content

news

NFL sends warning letter to Buccaneers exec Bruce Arians for actions on sideline during game vs. Saints

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that the NFL sent Bruce Arians, now serving as Bucs senior advisor to the general manager, a warning letter noting that his actions on the sideline on Sunday weren't acceptable.

news

Tom Brady practicing Wednesday ahead of Packers-Buccaneers despite schedule calling for day off

Instead of taking his usual Wednesday off, Tom Brady will participate in practice, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Brady was content with the decision because he felt good enough physically to participate.

news

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup to receive 'full slate of reps' as he attempts to return for 'MNF'

Receiver Michael Gallup will take a "full slate of reps" in practice this week, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters on Wednesday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Sept. 21

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Mike Evans suspension upheld; Buccaneers WR will miss Week 3 vs. Packers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans' one-game suspension has been upheld and he will miss Sunday's game against the Packers, the league announced Wednesday.

news

Bills' Stefon Diggs hopes to 'grow old' with Josh Allen: 'I'm trying to get some Christmas cards with us on it'

The tandem of Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs has been unstoppable so far this season, helping the Bills outscore opponents a combined 72-17 to get off to a 2-0 start. This pairing will be tested in Week 3 when Buffalo visits the Miami Dolphins, who boast two top WRs of their own.

news

Jaguars WR Christian Kirk living up to big contract through two weeks

Christian Kirk's four-year, $72 million contract with the Jaguars brought chuckles from critics in the spring. Through two weeks of the regular season, the snide remarks have been silenced.

news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown highlight Players of the Week

Detroit wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa are among the NFL Players of the Week.

news

D.J. Humphries: Cardinals know who they're 'in the foxhole with' after comeback win over Raiders

Arizona's wild, comeback overtime win over the Raiders on Sunday provided the Cardinals a peek within themselves.

news

Browns' Nick Chubb regrets touchdown run to aid Jets' comeback: 'It cost us the game'

Following the Browns' brutal Week 2 loss to the Jets, players and coaches alike have stepped up to shoulder the blame for allowing a historic comeback.

news

Three-time Pro Bowl CB Joe Haden retiring as a Brown after 12 NFL seasons

Three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Joe Haden is sailing off into the sunset. The former Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers corner is retiring after 12 seasons.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE