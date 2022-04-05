Frank Gore's professional boxing debut announced for May 14

This past week, Gore announced his intentions to sign a one-day deal with the San Francisco 49ers and then retire.

Gore is a 16-season NFL veteran who's played for five teams and churned out 16,000 yards rushing in his career, which is third all time and trails only Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton in the league history books.

Taken in the third round of the 2005 NFL Draft by the Niners, Gore played 10 seasons in San Francisco before stints with the Indianapolis Colts, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and New York Jets, but hasn't played since the 2020 campaign with the Jets.

Since then, he took part in an exhibition boxing match against former NBA player Deron Williams amid a wave of celebrity boxing cards often involving athletes from other sports. Gore lost via split decision, but clearly hasn't been deterred from giving it another go.