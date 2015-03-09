Frank Gore pulls out of Eagles deal, considering Colts

NFL Media reported that the Philadelphia Eagles were closing in on a deal for Frank Gore on Sunday. Other outlets were more aggressive, saying Gore to Philly was all but done.
Gore has other ideas. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport broke the news Monday that Gore has "pulled out" of the pending deal with the Eagles.
"I am told to keep an eye on the Indianapolis Colts. They are now the team to watch for the coveted services of Frank Gore," Rapoport reported on NFL Network's "NFL Total Access."
Gore told friends on Sunday that he was planning to sign with Philadelphia. But this is the danger of reaching any "agreement" before Tuesday's start to free agency. Players can always change their mind if they hear a new sales pitch with more dollar signs attached.
Indianapolis has connections to Gore with former Miami assistants Chuck Pagano and Rob Chudzinski on the staff. More importantly, they have a huge need for a reliable power running back. Gore can excel on all three downs, which is why Philadelphia wanted him to round out their backfield.
No deal is "final" until Tuesday, as Philadelphia just learned. So we'll hold off on any more analysis about Gore jumping to the Colts. Perhaps another team still has time to change his mind again.
