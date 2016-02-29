Around the NFL

Franchise, transition tags set for 2016 season

Published: Feb 29, 2016 at 03:43 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Now that the salary cap for 2016 is set at $155.27 million, the numbers for the franchise and transition tags can be figured.

The deadline for teams to franchise tag players is Tuesday, March 1.

The franchise tag figures for each position are as follows (transition tags in parenthesis).

Quarterback: $19.953 million ($17.696 million)

Defensive end: $15.701 million ($12.734 million)

Wide Receiver: $14.599 million ($12.268 million)

Linebacker: $14.129 million ($11.925 million)

Cornerback: $13.952 million ($11.913 million)

Offensive line: $13.706 million ($11.902 million)

Defensive tackle: $13.615 million ($10.875 million)

Running Back: $11.789 million ($9.647 million)

Safety: $10.806 million ($9.116 million)

Tight End: $9.118 million ($7.713 million)

Kicker/Punter: $4.572 million ($4.123 million)

The Baltimore Ravens already tagged kicker Justin Tucker, and NFL Media's Kimberly Jones reports the Jets will franchise Muhammad Wilkerson. Several players are options to be tagged, including Alshon Jeffery, Von Miller, Kirk Cousins, Olivier Vernon and others. Most teams will wait until the deadline to tag players in hopes a long-term deal can get hammered out in the next few days.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Packers OT David Bakhtiari undergoes emergency appendectomy, will miss Week 13 vs. Bears

Packers OT David Bakhtiari underwent an emergency appendectomy and will miss the Packers' Week 13 game against Chicago, the team announced.

news

Bears QB Justin Fields (left shoulder) avoids injury report, appears set to return vs. Packers

Justin Fields is on track to return to the field this weekend. The Bears quarterback did not appear on Chicago's Friday injury report, essentially clearing the way for him to start Sunday versus NFC North rival Green Bay.

news

Matthew Stafford (neck) clears concussion protocol, but ruled out vs. Seahawks; QB John Wolford to start

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford cleared concussion protocol but still won't play Sunday against the Seahawks. Coach Sean McVay said Friday that Stafford is out for Week 13 due to a neck injury.

news

Odell Beckham Jr. has 'good visit' with Brian Daboll, Giants; Bills, Cowboys next

The Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes has hit the visits portion of its elongated journey. The star receiver, who continues to recover from an ACL injury, met with Giants brass Thursday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Dec. 2

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Packers rookie WR Christian Watson on hot streak: 'I'm still on the rise'

Green Bay rookie receiver Christian Watson is on a torrid streak, generating six touchdowns and 265 receiving yards on 12 catches over the past three games. Watson believes he's just scratching the surface of his potential.

news

Aidan Hutchinson on being passed over by Jaguars: 'I guess my arms were just not quite long enough'

The No. 1 and No. 2 overall picks in the 2022 NFL Draft square off Sunday when Travon Walker's Jaguars face Aidan Hutchinson's Lions. Hutchinson said Thursday he thought he would be playing in Jacksonville "for about three months, and then a week before the draft, something changed."

news

Jordan Poyer: Bills defense wanted 'one-dimensional game' against Mac Jones, Patriots

The Bills defense put the clamps on the Patriots offense, holding New England to a measly 242 yards. Safety Jordan Poyer said the Bills knew they'd be in an excellent position to win if they stopped the run and forced Mac Jones to throw.

news

Patriots QB Mac Jones on sideline blowup in loss to Bills: 'Just kind of let my emotions get to me'

Thursday night's Amazon Prime Video broadcast showed QB Mac Jones yelling on the sidelines during the Patriots' 24-10 loss to the Bills. The assumption from the majority of viewers was that Jones directed his ire at play-caller Matt Patricia. But the quarterback said after the game it wasn't directed at anyone specifically.

news

Bills QB Josh Allen continues mastery of Patriots, makes history in Thursday night win

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen bested the Patriots for a third time in a row, made history and threw one of the greatest 8-yard touchdown passes you're ever going to see.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 13: What We Learned from Bills' win over Patriots on Thursday night

Quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills won in lopsided fashion over the Patriots on "Thursday Night Football" for their third straight win in the rivalry.

news

Week 13 Thursday inactives: Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots

The official inactives for the Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots on Thursday night.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE