NFL salary cap set at $155.27 million for 2016

The salary cap for the 2016 NFL season has been set.

The NFL Players Association has been informed that the salary cap for 2016 has been set at $155.27 million per team, union sources and player agents told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport on Friday.

An NFL spokesman would not confirm the figure to NFL Media.

The number represents a nearly $12 million increase over the 2015 salary cap of $143.28 million. Since 2012, the cap has increased by nearly $35 million.

Several teams will enter the free-agent market on March 9 with plenty of cap space to work with. As Around The NFL's Conor Orr pointed out this week, the Jacksonville Jaguars, Oakland Raiders, Chicago Bears, New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers each will enter the new league year with more than $50 million in cap room.

On Thursday, the NFLPA revealed salary-cap "carryover" amounts for every NFL team.