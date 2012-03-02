Franchise tag will keep kicker Nugent with Bengals for 2012

The Cincinnati Bengals announced Friday that they will apply the franchise tag to kicker Mike Nugent, via their official Twitter feed.
Nugent made 33 of 38 field goal attempts in the 2011 season, second-most in the league, for an 86.8 percent completion percentage. He made 14 of 16 attempts from 40 to 49 yards out.
The 30-year-old kicker has been with the Bengals since 2010. He spent four seasons with the New York Jets after being selected in the second round of the 2005 NFL Draft.
In seven seasons, Nugent has completed 80.9 percent of his kicks (127 of 157), including five of 50 yards or longer.
According to the Cincinnati Enquirer, Nugent will receive about $2.6 million for the 2012 season, the approximate franchise value for kickers.