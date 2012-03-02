Franchise tag will keep kicker Nugent with Bengals for 2012

Published: Mar 02, 2012 at 06:29 AM

The Cincinnati Bengals announced Friday that they will apply the franchise tag to kicker Mike Nugent, via their official Twitter feed.

Nugent made 33 of 38 field goal attempts in the 2011 season, second-most in the league, for an 86.8 percent completion percentage. He made 14 of 16 attempts from 40 to 49 yards out.

The 30-year-old kicker has been with the Bengals since 2010. He spent four seasons with the New York Jets after being selected in the second round of the 2005 NFL Draft.

In seven seasons, Nugent has completed 80.9 percent of his kicks (127 of 157), including five of 50 yards or longer.

According to the Cincinnati Enquirer, Nugent will receive about $2.6 million for the 2012 season, the approximate franchise value for kickers.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

Rams OL Andrew Whitworth 'leaning towards' retiring, waiting 'couple of weeks' to make final decision

Rams offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth continues to mull his future and though he's leaning toward retirement, he'll take "another couple of weeks" to make his decision. 
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Free agency fits, Part 1 (QBs and TEs)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast.
news

Saints promote Ryan Nielsen, Kris Richard to co-defensive coordinator 

The New Orleans Saints continue to promote from within, as they've promoted secondary coach Kris Richard and assistant head coach/defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen to co-defensive coordinators. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW