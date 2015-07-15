Franchise tag deadline primer

The receiver reportedly wants a Calvin Johnson-type deal of $16 million per year, which came with $48 million guaranteed. The sides continue to haggle over guaranteed money, as most of the football world -- outside of agents -- see Megatron's contract as an outlier, not the starting point of negotiations. It sounds like the sides aren't close. According to Rapoport, the Broncos have offered "well over" $12 million per season, which they believe is competitive and fair.