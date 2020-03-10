Franchise tag deadline now extended to Monday

If the CBA is not passed, teams will have the ability to employ both the franchise and transition tags in 2020. Moving the deadline until after the players' CBA vote eliminates the need for teams to use both tags and then be forced to rescind one tender if the agreement is passed. Teams like the Dallas Cowboys (Dak Prescott, Amari Cooper) and Tennessee Titans (Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry) are candidates to use both tags if the CBA is not agreed upon.