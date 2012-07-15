Franchise-tag deadline here today; Dumervil arrested

Today at 4 p.m. ET is the deadline for franchised players to sign their tenders. Those who haven't include running backs Matt Forte and Ray Rice, who are still hoping for long-term deals from the Chicago Bears and Baltimore Ravens, respectively. Stay tuned to NFL Network and NFL.com Monday for all the latest on the six franchised NFL stars who have yet to sign.
Here's what else is on tap for Monday:
• The sunny offseason of the Denver Broncos just got a lot murkier with the weekend arrest of star DE Elvis Dumervil for alleged assault with a firearm.
•Santonio Holmes was in the eye (some might say he was the eye) of the media hurricane that was the New York Jets' 2011 season. Tune in to NFL Network's "Total Access" at 7 p.m. ET Monday to hear from Holmes himself on the Jets' many travails last year and their mood going into this season.
• Baseball sections in bookstores routinely dwarf the football books, but Gregg Rosenthal says gridiron classics are out there if you look hard enough, and he's got a list to get you started.
• NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah reports from Thibodaux, La., and reveals the top 10 things he learned at this year's Manning Passing Academy.
• NFL.com's Elliot Harrison reveals No. 5 on his list of the best games of 2011.
• Five Super Sunday showdowns are up for vote by fans. Check out the options, select your favorite, then see if it airs July 21 on NFL Network.
