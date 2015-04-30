Franchise-altering moves from Day 1 of the draft

Jerry Reese has been looking for a powerful left tackle for years now and all of a sudden the Giants have an offensive line to be proud of. Justin Pugh will move inside to guard and Flowers will give them the bully they've been searching for on the outside. Why is this franchise altering? It secures the first line of defense in front of Eli Manning for years to come, or provides a golden pocket for the next quarterback the Giants will trot out there. Protection has been a danger zone in New York for years now and Manning can't afford to get hit like he used to. If Pugh's transition to guard goes smoothly, we could be looking at a Dallas-esque front in a few years. -- Conor Orr