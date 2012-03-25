Foxworth: NFLPA will be 'strongest organization in the world'

The NFL Players Association elected Domonique Foxworth as its new president during the union's Board of Player Representatives Meeting on Sunday, the union announced in a statement.

Foxworth was nominated and elected without opposition. DeMaurice Smith was reaffirmed unanimously as executive director March 22.

Foxworth replaces Kevin Mawae, who retired following the 2009 season.

"One of the most important things I learned from Kevin is about responsibility," said Foxworth, a free-agent cornerback who played in two games with the Ravens last season. "Players like to say, 'The NFLPA is our organization.' There is a wealth of experience and talent in this room, and I will reach out to each and every one of you about your interests and passions. If we work as hard as we did during the lockout now in peacetime, we will be the strongest organization in the world."

Matt Hasselbeck (Tennessee Titans), Matt Light (New England Patriots), Brandon Moore (New York Jets) and Ben Watson (Cleveland Browns) join Charlie Batch (Pittsburgh Steelers), Drew Brees (New Orleans Saints), Brian Dawkins (Denver Broncos), Scott Fujita (Cleveland Browns), Jeff Saturday (Green Bay Packers) and Brian Waters (New England Patriots) on the executive committee.

"We don't take on roles of leadership in order to pad our stats, build our resumes, or strengthen our positions," Mawae said "We become leaders so that we can serve others who themselves don't yet have the wherewithal, the knowledge, or the experience to lead. We don't coerce, manipulate, or force. We simply serve."

