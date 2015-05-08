Fowler injury is latest first-round setback for Jaguars

An alarming nugget, courtesy of The Florida-Times Union: Since 2013 (when Joeckel entered the starting lineup) the Jaguars have rushed for the second-fewest yards (2,893) and have given up the most sacks (121) in the NFL. Joeckel's been a liability, ranking 67th out of 84 tackles in Pro Football Focus' rankings. Joeckel hopes a larger frame -- he's up from 311 pounds from 298 -- will allow him to win some more trench battles.