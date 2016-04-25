Four trades we'd love to see during NFL draft week

This isn't really for any reason in particular except for the enjoyment I personally derive from a player coming out of nowhere and blowing up boiling pre-draft narratives. At the moment, Sam Bradford, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Brian Hoyer are The Big Three, with a possible Colin Kaepernick sighting if the 49ers ever get what they determine as fair draft compensation. But things are going to start happening fast, and wouldn't it be wonderful if John Elway and Co. coveted the Bucs' backup all along? Tampa GM Jason Licht is unlikely to do this -- and his reasoning is sound. Why give up a good player on a controlled deal who can help your team? But he could eventually get an offer he can't refuse, which is the only way this deal is going down.