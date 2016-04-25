Four trades we'd love to see during NFL draft week

*We didn't have to wait until draft week to get some massive trades. Los Angeles' blockbuster move up to the No. 1 pick followed by Philadelphia's trade up to the No. 2 pick kicked off draft trade season early. *
*So what other deals would make sense this week? Here are four trades the Around The NFL crew would love to see during draft week. *
Jets trade Muhammad Wilkerson to Chicago for the No. 11 pick
The Chicago Bears have plenty of salary-cap room and a huge need on the front line. That's why they are the most sensible destination for New York Jets defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson. It's a longshot that the Jets will get appropriate compensation for the Pro Bowler, who has stayed away from offseason workouts after being given the franchise tag. Remaining with the Jets is the most likely option for Wilkerson. But the No. 11 overall pick would be a fair deal. To put it another way, Jets fans: Would you rather have one year of Wilkerson, or four to five years of whomever is behind door No. 2?
Rebuilding teams like the Bears are loath to give up draft picks for this reason. They shouldn't be. Wilkerson is 26 years old, and his versatility is a perfect fit for Vic Fangio's defense. The trade would also require a monster contract extension for Wilkerson, but he's a known quantity. As Bears fans know well, a first-round pick is a much bigger risk. -- Gregg Rosenthal
Mike Glennon to Broncos
This isn't really for any reason in particular except for the enjoyment I personally derive from a player coming out of nowhere and blowing up boiling pre-draft narratives. At the moment, Sam Bradford, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Brian Hoyer are The Big Three, with a possible Colin Kaepernick sighting if the 49ers ever get what they determine as fair draft compensation. But things are going to start happening fast, and wouldn't it be wonderful if John Elway and Co. coveted the Bucs' backup all along? Tampa GM Jason Licht is unlikely to do this -- and his reasoning is sound. Why give up a good player on a controlled deal who can help your team? But he could eventually get an offer he can't refuse, which is the only way this deal is going down.
At the moment, we see so many quarterbacks trying to play the leverage game. Wouldn't it be great if the one quarterback who sat back and glided through a hectic offseason ended up running it all? Glennon has had a rough go in Tampa through no fault of his own and could be a nice talent if given the time and patience to develop. Denver has a vet on the roster and a Super Bowl caliber defense. What are we waiting for? -- Conor Orr
Jets trade up for Memphis QB Paxton Lynch
Whether the Jets bring back Ryan Fitzpatrick or not, they still need to find their quarterback of the future. Bryce Petty superfans aside, the Jets should target Memphis star Paxton Lynch with their first pick -- currently at No. 20. That spot puts them in realistic position to land Lynch, but as Mike Mayock pointed out, the Bills at No. 19 represent a huge threat to Gang Green. That's why Jets GM Mike Maccagnan should be bold and pull the trigger on a deal to jump ahead of Buffalo and bring Lynch to the Meadowlands. The Jets never seem to have stability behind center, and yet they've picked just two QBs (Chad Pennington, Mark Sanchez) in the first round in the past 31 years. If the Jets believe in Lynch, the organization is long overdue for a course correction in strategy at the position. Get your man. -- Dan Hanzus
Sam Bradford to Niners, Kaepernick to Broncos
Two birds, one stone. Chip Kelly traded for Sam Bradford last offseason because he identified the enigmatic quarterback as a "special talent" with the potential to make the Eagles' offense soar. After a shaky start to the season, Bradford went on to complete 68 percent of his passes for a 97.0 passer rating in the final seven games. If Colin Kaepernick desperately wants out of San Francisco, Kelly should be tempted to reunite with Bradford on the 49ers.
Kaepernick might have reported for the start of the 49ers offseason program, but the hatred seems real between the quarterback and the organization. Before the start of training camp, we'll see Kap in Denver, saving us all from watching Mark Sanchez in the 2016 NFL Kickoff game. -- Chris Wesseling