Mock Draft

Four-round 2022 NFL mock draft 2.0: Kenneth Walker III one of three RBs picked in Round 2

Published: Apr 08, 2022 at 01:57 PM
Chad_Reuter_1400x1000
Chad Reuter

Draft Analyst

Pick
33
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Cam Jurgens
Cam Jurgens
Nebraska · C · Junior (RS)
Pick
34
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Dax Hill
Dax Hill
Michigan · S · Junior
Pick
35
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Boye Mafe
Boye Mafe
Minnesota · Edge · Senior (RS)

PROJECTED TRADE WITH NEW YORK JETS

Pick
36
New York Giants
New York Giants
George Pickens
George Pickens
Georgia · WR · Junior
Pick
37
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Breece Hall
Breece Hall
Iowa State · RB · Junior
Pick
38
New York Jets
New York Jets
(from CAR)
Arnold Ebiketie
Arnold Ebiketie
Penn State · Edge · Senior (RS)


Pick
39
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Kenyon Green
Kenyon Green
Texas A&M · OG · Junior


Pick
40
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
(from DEN)
Quay Walker
Quay Walker
Georgia · LB · Senior


Pick
41
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Tyler Smith
Tyler Smith
Tulsa · OT · Sophomore (RS)


Pick
42
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
(from WAS)
Bernhard Raimann
Bernhard Raimann
Central Michigan · OT · Senior


Pick
43
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Jahan Dotson
Jahan Dotson
Penn State · WR · Senior


Pick
44
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Travis Jones
Travis Jones
Connecticut · DT · Senior


Pick
45
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Christian Harris
Christian Harris
Alabama · LB · Junior


Pick
46
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Kyler Gordon
Kyler Gordon
Washington · CB · Junior (RS)


Pick
47
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
(from IND)
Lewis Cine
Lewis Cine
Georgia · S · Junior


Pick
48
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
(from LAC)
Perrion Winfrey
Perrion Winfrey
Oklahoma · DT · Senior


Pick
49
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Kenneth Walker III
Kenneth Walker III
Michigan State · RB · Junior


Pick
50
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
(from MIA)
Roger McCreary
Roger McCreary
Auburn · CB · Senior


Pick
51
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Christian Watson
Christian Watson
North Dakota State · WR · Senior (RS)


Pick
52
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
David Ojabo
David Ojabo
Michigan · Edge · Sophomore (RS)


Pick
53
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
(from LV)
Skyy Moore
Skyy Moore
Western Michigan · WR · Junior


Pick
54
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Leo Chenal
Leo Chenal
Wisconsin · LB · Junior


Pick
55
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Kaiir Elam
Kaiir Elam
Florida · CB · Junior


Pick
56
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Nik Bonitto
Nik Bonitto
Oklahoma · Edge · Junior (RS)


Pick
57
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Joshua Ezeudu
Joshua Ezeudu
North Carolina · OG · Junior (RS)


Pick
58
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
(from TEN)
Jaquan Brisker
Jaquan Brisker
Penn State · S · Senior


Pick
59
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Abraham Lucas
Abraham Lucas
Washington State · OT · Senior (RS)


Pick
60
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
James Cook
James Cook
Georgia · RB · Senior


Pick
61
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Tariq Woolen
Tariq Woolen
Texas-San Antonio · CB · Senior (RS)


Pick
62
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Cameron Thomas
Cameron Thomas
San Diego State · DE · Junior (RS)


Pick
63
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Jelani Woods
Jelani Woods
Virginia · TE · Senior (RS)


Pick
64
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
(from LAR)
Trey McBride
Trey McBride
Colorado State · TE · Senior


