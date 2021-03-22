Six new civil lawsuits filed against Texans QB Deshaun Watson to bring total to 13

Around the NFL

Six new civil lawsuits were filed Monday morning against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson alleging indecent conduct and sexual assault.

The latest court filings in Harris County, Texas bring the total of complaints filed against Watson to 13 following the seven complaints filed last week.

Houston lawyer Tony Buzbee, who is representing all 13 of the women who have filed suits against Watson, told reporters Friday that he anticipated filing 12 total suits against Watson. Buzbee also said he has spoken to 10 other women about Watson's conduct.

One of the new suits against Watson accuses him of sexual assault against a massage therapist last year after he allegedly grabbed her buttocks and genitals during a massage in addition to touching her with his genitals and attempting to coerce her to perform a sexual act.

Another suit accuses Watson of exposing himself and touching the plaintiff with his genitals during a massage earlier this month.

Buzbee told reporters Friday that he intends to put together a packet of information regarding these cases to present to local authorities.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office told NFL.com on Friday that it currently does not have any investigations involving Watson. The Houston Police Department also told NFL.com that there is not currently an investigation involving Watson.

The NFL informed the Texans on Thursday it is investigating allegations made last week against Watson under the league's personal-conduct policy.

Watson's attorney, Rusty Hardin, released the following statement Friday afternoon:

"I'm extremely proud to represent Deshaun Watson and wholly stand behind him against what we believe are meritless allegations," Hardin said. "However, we'll wait to comment in detail until we've completed our review of the numerous, evolving allegations from Mr. Buzbee. We will respond next week and ask you to keep an open mind until we do so."

