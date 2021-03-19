Texans QB Deshaun Watson facing four new lawsuits, bringing total to seven

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has been sued by four more women who accuse him of sexual assault and harassments, bringing the total number of civil suits filed within the past week against Watson to seven.

The most recent lawsuits were filed Thursday night, hours after the NFL said it was investigating earlier allegations by three massage therapists who said the quarterback sexually assaulted them during massages.

The claims in the four new suits, which were filed in a Harris County, Texas court, mirror those in the three earlier cases. Each woman who sued Thursday worked in a spa or giving massages and claims that Watson exposed himself, touched them with his genitals or kissed them against their will.

None of the seven women, who have sued separately but are all represented by Houston lawyer Tony Buzbee, are identified by name in the lawsuits. They are each seeking compensatory and punitive damages, as well as court costs. The Harris County Sheriff's Office told NFL.com on Friday that it currently does not have any investigations involving Watson.

Watson, 25, has broadly denied that he acted inappropriately and said in a Tuesday statement that he looks forward to clearing his name.

Watson's agent, David Mulugheta, posted a statement Friday on Twitter following news of the four new civil complaints.

"Sexual assault is real. Victims should be heard, offenders prosecuted," Mulugheta wrote. "Individuals fabricate stories in pursuit of financial gain often. Their victims should be heard, and those offenders also prosecuted. I simply hope we keep this same energy with the truth."

The Texans said in a Thursday statement that they will cooperate with the league during its investigation.