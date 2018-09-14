Four early working theories heading into Week 2

But the decision to trade McCarron changed the dynamic. Suddenly, there was a lot of pressure on Nathan Peterman to be competent ... and Nathan Peterman had already showed signs that competency wasn't really his thing. Sure enough, Peterman cratered against the Ravens last Sunday. (Going forward, a 0.0 passer rating will be called a Peterman.) After the 47-3 loss, coach Sean McDermott -- clearly backed into a corner -- announced that Allen would start in Week 2 against the Chargers. So much for the rookie cocoon of security. McDermott told the media this week he'd go to his grave feeling it was the right decision to start Peterman. But can he say the same about trading McCarron, the team's only other safety net to protect the kid? None of this feels like it will end well.