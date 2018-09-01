Oakland Raiders acquire AJ McCarron in trade with Bills

The Oakland Raiders made a move Saturday to bolster the backup quarterback position.

The Raiders sent a 2019 fifth-round pick to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for AJ McCarron, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via sources informed of the transaction. The Bills and Raiders each announced the trade later Saturday.

McCarron, who was battling for a starting job in Buffalo, will become Derek Carr's primary backup. Quarterbacks Connor Cook and EJ Manuel were released by the team Saturday after inconsistent performances in the preseason.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound McCarron, who turns 28 on Sept. 13, joins his third team since entering the league in 2014 with the Cincinnati Bengals, where he was behind Andy Dalton.

He has appeared in 11 games on his career, going 2-1 as a starter, and passed for 920 yards and six touchdowns with two interceptions.

The trade for McCarron will help the Raiders' roster, but might not go far in alleviating fan concerns over the loss of All-Pro defensive end Khalil Mack, who is set to be shipped the Chicago Bears.