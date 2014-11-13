Four best games of Week 11

It would be a surprise if the Patriots or the Colts didn't win their division. That makes this game the biggest left on the schedule in the search for the No. 1 seed and/or a playoff bye. Denver already beat Indianapolis, so the Colts would be down head-to-head tiebreaks against both AFC superpowers if they lost. It's a great test for the Indianapolis defense, which played possessed in their last appearance at Lusas Oil Stadium, a shutout of the Bengals. Facing the Colts indoors is an even bigger test for the Patriots' defense. Akeem Ayers has been a huge pickup and this is probably the best secondary Bill Belichick has coached since 2007, but slowing down the Colts will be extremely tough.