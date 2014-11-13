Around the NFL

Four best games of Week 11

Published: Nov 13, 2014 at 10:59 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

After the most underwhelming week of the season last time out, the slate of matchups in Week 11 look like the best of the season. There are two huge battles for NFC supremacy, while Tom Brady and Andrew Luck face off in a monster AFC game for playoff bye positioning.

It's such a fun week we decided to rank the games we're most looking forward to. Without further adieu:

4. Seattle Seahawks at Kansas City Chiefs

Forget what we thought about these teams before the season. Kansas City's offensive line hasn't been fantastic, but it's hardly been the fatal flaw people expected. The Chiefs haven't lost in over a month and their only two losses since Week 1 were close games in Denver and San Francisco. Alex Smith is playing fantastic as the Chiefs test the limits of how many games you can win with absolutely no vertical passing game.

Seattle's defense remains strong, but it's no longer the best in the league. There's a strong argument to be made they haven't been a top-five group this year. Seattle has been mediocre on the road (3-2) and need to keep winning for a chance to catch up in the NFC West. Or they will be playing on the road in the playoffs.

3. Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals

It's a shame most of the country won't see this game because it's opposite the terrific matchup below. There's a lot to dive into here. It doesn't get much better than Patrick Peterson and Antonio Cromartie facing off against Calvin Johnson and Golden Tate. Cardinals defensive coordinator Todd Bowles loves to blitz like mad, and Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford hasn't reacted well to blitzes of late. He's not the toughest quarterback to confuse.

Drew Stanton is the rare backup quarterback that plays with the aggressiveness of a 10-year veteran. He's got plenty of weapons to throw to, and he knows it. Stanton will have to throw plenty because it's hard to imagine the Cardinals having any success on the ground against Detroit. Ezekiel Ansah is playing fantastic alongside Ndamukong Suh.

2. Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers

Most weeks, all of our attention would be on this game. In Week 11, there are too many places to look. Even though Green Bay is second in the NFC North, the result here could help swing a wide open NFC race for playoff byes. We get to see Mark Sanchez against a real defense. (Green Bay's unit has steadily improved throughout the year.) And we get to see Aaron Rodgers face a team that will give him plenty of possessions. It wouldn't be a surprise at all if both teams topped 35 in this game.

1. New England Patriots at Indianapolis Colts

It would be a surprise if the Patriots or the Colts didn't win their division. That makes this game the biggest left on the schedule in the search for the No. 1 seed and/or a playoff bye. Denver already beat Indianapolis, so the Colts would be down head-to-head tiebreaks against both AFC superpowers if they lost. It's a great test for the Indianapolis defense, which played possessed in their last appearance at Lusas Oil Stadium, a shutout of the Bengals. Facing the Colts indoors is an even bigger test for the Patriots' defense. Akeem Ayers has been a huge pickup and this is probably the best secondary Bill Belichick has coached since 2007, but slowing down the Colts will be extremely tough.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews every Week 11 game and recaps the Dolphins' key victory over the Bills. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts LB Darius Leonard speaks shutout into existence on 'Hard Knocks'

Darius Leonard spoke a shutout into existence on the latest episode of "Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts" on Wednesday night. 
news

Raiders, K Daniel Carlson agree to 4-year, $18.4M extension

Daniel Carlson agreed to a new four-year contract with the Raiders, his agent announced Wednesday night, and the extension is worth $18.4 million, which includes a $4 million signing bonus and $10.2 million guaranteed, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Chargers place WR Mike Williams, CB Chris Harris on reserve/COVID-19 list

After placing WR Keenan Allen on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, the Chargers added WR Mike Williams, along with CB Chris Harris, to the list Wednesday. 
news

Saints RB Alvin Kamara (knee) returns to practice; RB Mark Ingram placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

﻿Saints RB Alvin Kamara﻿ practiced Wednesday, and barring a setback, there is a very real chance he plays Sunday against the Jets. Backfield mate Mark Ingram, however, was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. 
news

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook (shoulder) listed as questionable for 'TNF' matchup vs. Steelers

Expected to return for a Week 15 date with the Bears, Vikings RB Dalvin Cook may make his return from a shoulder injury that sidelined him last week sooner than expected.
news

Week 14 injury report for 2021 NFL season

Check out the each team's injury report for Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Giants optimistic QB Mike Glennon (concussion) will be cleared to start; Jake Fromm will get nod if not

New York is not closing the door on the possibility of Mike Glennon (concussion) playing in Week 14.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, Dec. 8

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is still sidelined by an injured toe. Cornerback Jaire Alexander is being designated to return to practice.
news

Bears QB Justin Fields (ribs) medically cleared to play, will start vs. Packers

After missing the last two games with a rib injury, Bears QB Justin Fields is set to make his return in Week 14 against the Packers.
news

Washington DE Montez Sweat tests positive for COVID-19, out 10 days due to unvaccinated status

Placement on the reserve/COVID-19 list will delay ﻿Montez Sweat﻿'s return from injury to the Washington Football Team lineup. Sweat tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday's NFC East home game against the Cowboys, per Ian Rapoport.
news

Texans waive veteran LB Zach Cunningham

The Texans are cutting ties with another veteran starter. Tom Pelissero reports Wednesday that the Texans are releasing LB Zach Cunningham. He is subject to waivers.
news

Ja'Marr Chase on recent struggles: 'I would love to move around more' to 'open up' Bengals' offense

The Bengals' offense is among the NFL's most explosive, but a key piston in its engine -- rookie wideout Ja'Marr Chase -- isn't firing. The rookie wideout has a suggestion for how that can change.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW