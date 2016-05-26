Foster 'probably needs another month' to be back

Arian Foster remains one of the biggest names still hanging on the free-agent market after being cut by the Houston Texans. The 29-year-old running back will probably be available for a little while longer as he rehabs from an Achilles injury.
"I probably need another month to get where I am the person everyone is use to seeing," Foster told KTRK in Houston. "I can definitely play but I need another month to be where I want to be and be at that Pro Bowl level I can be at."
Foster visited with the Dolphins, but didn't sign a contract. The Dolphins have talked positively about Jay Ajayi and rookie Kenyan Drake, but Miami still feels like the most likely landing spot for Foster. Teams with young primary backs like Seattle or Washington could also consider adding a vet like Foster down the road.
The running back acknowledged that his personality might not open many doors.
"I am not one of those Captain America, 'yes sir, no sir,' kind of cats and a lot of that comes across as arrogance but if anyone has spent any real time with me, they'll say I'm not arrogant," Foster said.
When healthy, Foster can still be a productive back as he barrels towards 30 years old. In 2014 he galloped for 1,245 yards and 4.8 yards per carry. The issue with Foster has been health, which included a plethora of soft-tissue injuries. Foster has missed 23 games over the past three seasons. How his body will respond to Achilles surgery -- historically difficult to return from for a player reliant on cutting -- remains a question.
Foster can't be counted on to carry the load any more, but he can certainly land a job once healthy. He's giving himself at least another month to get there.