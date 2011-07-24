Forte wants Bears to 'throw him a bone' with new contract

Published: Jul 24, 2011 at 02:33 PM

Running back Matt Forte will seek a contract extension from the Chicago Bears after the NFL lockout ends.

Although the fourth-year pro from Tulane has a good argument that he's underpaid, he told the Chicago Tribune this weekend that he believes he's "going about it the right way" and wouldn't be interested in a holdout over money.

"My agent, Adisa Bakari, talked to (general manager) Jerry Angelo and Cliff Stein last season, just letting them know that we've been producing," Forte said. "And now that it's close to training camp, we don't have much time to negotiate."

"Any time a player has been producing very well," Forte added, "they're going to come back and say, 'Hey, throw me a bone here.' "

Forte is due $550,000 in the final year of his rookie contract. His backup, Chester Taylor, is scheduled to make $1.25 million after pulling in $7 million last season while totaling 267 yards and averaging 2.4 yards per carry. Forte finished with 1,069 yards and 4.5 yards per carry.

Forte ranks fifth in the NFL in yards from scrimmage (4,731) since 2008. And he is the only player in Bears history with 1,400-plus yards from scrimmage in each of his first three seasons.

Forte said he wants to sign an extension before the start of practice.

"A long-term deal would be, I guess, five years," he said. "That's a long time for a running back to play. "Five years? That's beating the odds."

"Right now, I think I'm one of the best in the game."

