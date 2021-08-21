Around the NFL

Former Titans GM Floyd Reese dies at 73

Published: Aug 21, 2021 at 02:32 PM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

Floyd Reese, who served as the general manager of the Tennessee Titans franchise for 13 seasons around the turn of the century, died Saturday morning, the team announced. He was 73.

"This is a sad day for our Titans family," Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk said in a statement. "I would like to send along my deepest condolences to Floyd's wife, Sally, to his children, grandchildren and extended family.

"Floyd spent over two decades with our franchise in a variety of roles -- position coach, assistant general manager and ultimately, general manager – and he excelled at all of them. As general manager, he built a team that saw sustained success and helped guide our franchise in the toughest of times and the highest moments. His keen eye for talent led him to some of the best players in our team's history, which led the team to some of our greatest accomplishments. We look forward to remembering and honoring his legacy this season as he is formally inducted into our Ring of Honor."

Reese joined the Titans organization in 1986, then the Houston Oilers, as a linebackers coach. An All-American at UCLA in the late 1960s, Reese began his assistant coaching career at UCLA in 1971. After a collegiate stop at Georgia Tech and stints in the NFL with the Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings, he eventually made his way to the Oilers franchise, with whom he'd spend the next two decades.

Hired as Oilers assistant general manager in 1990, Reese replaced Mike Holovak as GM in 1994 and held the position, along with executive vice president, until his resignation in 2006.

Under Reese's reign, the Oilers moved from Houston to Tennessee and became the Titans. They also morphed into a perennial contender in the ultracompetitive AFC Central division.

Led by the likes of Steve McNair, Eddie George, Derrick Mason, Kevin Dyson and Jevon Kearse, all of whom Reese selected in five successive drafts, and head coach Jeff Fisher, who Reese hired in 1995, the Oilers/Titans went from a 2-14 outfit in 1994 to 13-3 AFC champs in 1999, one yard and change away from a Super Bowl title.

Reese left the organization in 2006 with a 106-102 regular season record and a 5-4 record in the postseason. His 111 total wins are the most of any Oilers/Titans general manager. The franchise made four postseason appearances (in five years), won two division titles, made two AFC Championship Games and reached one Super Bowl during his reign.

Reese concluded his NFL career as a senior football advisor for the New England Patriots from 2009 to 2012.

He was slated to be inducted into the Titans Ring of Honor, alongside Fisher and Bum Phillips, this season.

"The way Amy explained it, this is one of the highest, if not the highest honor, that we could bestow on somebody that's not in the NFL Hall of Fame," Reese said last month upon learning of his induction. "And so that kind of makes you realize that this is special. I know it is special too because there's been so much time and effort that we put in -- not just me, but Jeff, and everybody involved, I mean, for years and years and years. To have this come true for me is a special treat."

Related Content

news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has had no setbacks in rehab, remains on track to start Week 1 at Bucs

﻿Dak Prescott﻿ remains on track to return for the season opener against the Buccaneers on Sept. 9. The Cowboys quarterback has had "absolutely no setbacks" during rehab on his shoulder injury.
news

Patriots WR N'Keal Harry (shoulder) expected to miss four weeks

N'Keal Harry's shoulder injury suffered in Thursday night's preseason win over Philadelphia complicates his future in New England. The Patriots WR is expected to be out about four weeks due to the shoulder issue.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Aug. 21

Clyde Edwards-Helaire is getting his right ankle examined Saturday, but the Kansas City Chiefs don't seem overly concerned about any long-term issues for their starting running back.
news

2021 NFL preseason, Week 2: What we learned from Friday's doubleheader

NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from Week 2 of the 2021 NFL preseason.
news

Chargers DB Derwin James dazzles with 99-yard INT TD at practice

In a joint practice with the San Francisco 49ers, Chargers safety Derwin James jumped in front of tight end ﻿George Kittle﻿ to pick off a ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ pass at the 1-yard line and raced the other way for a 99-yard score. The play was a reminder of just how special James can be.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Aug. 20

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has forced a pair of Cardinals assistant coaches out of action. TEs coach Steve Heiden and a defensive assistant will miss Friday's preseason contest against the Chiefs because of COVID protocols, Tom Pelissero and Peter Schrager report.
news

Larry Fitzgerald on NFL future: 'I just don't have the urge to play right now'

The Cardinals have spent the last few months preparing for the 2021 season without Larry Fitzgerald. Based on comments the future Hall of Famer made in a recent interview, Arizona may not want to hold its collective breath waiting for him to return.
news

Browns TE David Njoku says he'd 'like to stay' in Cleveland beyond 2021

﻿David Njoku﻿'s future in Cleveland seemed in doubt this time a year ago. Now, the tight end sounds as if there's nowhere else he'd rather play football. 
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers 'definitely would've' taken the 'Jeopardy!' job if offered

The "Jeopardy!" job is open again, which means, theoretically, Aaron Rodgers has another bite at the game-show apple. The Packers QB said he "definitely would've" taken the hosting job if it was offered to him.
news

Ben Roethlisberger wants 'as many reps as I can' in preseason matchup vs. Lions

Big Ben will look to better familiarize himself with Matt Canada's offense in the Steelers' preseason showdown against the Lions.
news

Jets WR Corey Davis says he's 'made a lot of huge strides' in building chemistry with QB Zach Wilson

With Carl Lawson out for the year, the weight will ratchet up on rookie quarterback Zach Wilson and the Jets offense. One player who will need to shoulder a lot of that burden is receiver Corey Davis.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW