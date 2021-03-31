Around the NFL

Former teammate Phillip Lindsay says Drew Lock 'holds his own future' as Broncos QB

Published: Mar 31, 2021 at 04:48 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

﻿Phillip Lindsay﻿'s unlikely journey from local collegiate star to undrafted free agent to Pro Bowler seemed as if it was just getting started before 2020 arrived.

Now, he's out of town, moving from his longtime home of the Denver area to Houston for an opportunity with the Texans. It brought an end to a storybook tale that saw Lindsay rush for 2,048 yards and 16 touchdowns in his first two professional seasons before Denver brought in ﻿Melvin Gordon﻿, whose arrival cut Lindsay's carries in half and rendered him expendable. Now that it's in his rearview, Lindsay said he's glad it happened, but he hopes a former teammate plays well enough to avoid the same fate.

That former teammate, quarterback ﻿Drew Lock﻿, enters a pivotal third season that could be his last if he doesn't play well enough to meet the Broncos' expectations. The clock is as short as ever on unproven quarterbacks, and Lock is entering the fourth quarter, something Lindsay now knows about all too well.

"Drew holds his own future," Lindsay said during an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio, via 9News' Mike Klis. "Things have been set in place for him to be successful. He has to take advantage of it. ... He needs to continue to develop, that's on him. He's in a battle between him and him. Nobody else."

Those are strong words from a player who shared a huddle with Lock for the better part of the last two seasons, and it places the responsibility squarely on the shoulders of Lock, not those around him. Lock hasn't had the best supporting cast, but the Broncos haven't been, say, the same as the group that has taken the field with ﻿Sam Darnold﻿ in New York.

With Denver gearing up for a better showing in 2021, the Broncos' fate now rests in the hands of Lock, who controls his own destiny in Denver.

"They're going to have a fantastic defense. [Head coach Vic] Fangio does a fantastic job with that. But for Drew, it's 'What did I not do last year that I need to do this year that's going to put me on another level?' He has the capability of doing that.

"He's hungry. He's hearing all this backlash and all this stuff. But for Drew it's not about what everybody else says, it's between him and him. If he can look in the mirror and find himself, he's going to have a great career going forward."

Lindsay clearly believes in his former quarterback, but recognizes Lock needs to take ownership of his outcome. After Lock was inserted late in the 2019 season and showed some promise, injuries to key teammates and his own ailments undercut his 2020 season, leading to a drop in passer rating (from 89.7 for 75.4) and a 4-9 record as a starter. With the aforementioned clock ticking faster than ever, there's little time left for excuses, and Lindsay seems to think it will ultimately come down to what kind of effort Lock puts into his own development.

There's no more hand holding or training wheels in Denver. This is the NFL, after all, a lesson Lindsay learned rather quickly in the last few months. Recent production matters most, save for the exclusive few who have done enough to be allowed to battle through a rough stretch.

Lock can't afford such a stretch in 2021, especially with a new general manager, George Paton, now making the personnel decisions. Lindsay will watch from afar, waiting for the solution to the question everyone is asking -- and only Lock can answer.

Related Content

news

After Vikings' nightmarish defensive season, Mike Zimmer rejuvenated following free agency

Following the trials and tribulations of 2020, Minnesota head coach Mike Zimmer is excited to tackle the 2021 campaign with a host of new defensive players. 
news

Giants co-owner John Mara waiting for 'appropriate time' to discuss Saquon Barkley extension

Despite embarking on quite the spending spree this offseason, the Giants remain quiet on their financial plans as they relate to their star running back Saquon Barkley.
news

Lawsuits against Deshaun Watson now at 21; QB's lawyer releases statements of support from massage therapists

Two new lawsuits were filed Tuesday night against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson alleging indecent conduct and sexual assault during massage sessions.
news

Robert Kraft admits Patriots need to get quarterback 'solidified'

Cam Newton returns to New England on another one-year deal that will pay him more than he made in 2020, but doesn't drive home any sense of long-term faith in him or the Patriots' current state at QB. Owner Robert Kraft admitted as much Wednesday.
news

Lions QB Jared Goff tops players to get additional $1M-plus paycheck thanks to 17th game

New Lions QB Jared Goff will get an extra game check worth nearly $1.509 million at the end of the 2021 regular season thanks to the added 17th game, Tom Pelissero reports. His payday is the largest "bonus" among dozens of players who will get paid out due to a CBA provision.
news

Veteran DT Malik Jackson confident in Browns' status as Super Bowl contender

﻿Malik Jackson﻿ is another one of the veterans who decided to join the Browns this offseason with an eye on a lofty prize. Jackson firmly believes Cleveland is the place where he -- and other free agents eyeing the team -- can achieve greatness.
news

Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett inks four-year, $69.2M extension

The Seahawks have locked down ﻿Tyler Lockett﻿ for another four seasons, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Leonard Fournette chose Bucs reunion over 'more money' elsewhere: 'This team kind of humbled me'

Leonard Fournette learned plenty in 2020 while winning a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers. When it came time to sign somewhere as a free agent, less money with a team he understood and loved ended up being the best option.
news

Around 150 draft prospects to undergo in-person medical evaluations in Indianapolis

With the 2021 combine reimagined due to the COVID-19 pandemic, getting medical evaluations is more complicated. Roughly 150 draft prospects will be in Indianapolis next weekend for in-person medical evaluations, Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Colts' Press Taylor: Indy trading for Wentz was 'a no-brainer for me'

New Colts senior offensive assistant Press Taylor worked as the Eagles QB coach alongside Carson Wentz since the signal-caller entered the league in 2016. Taylor said the Indy brass approached before trading for Wentz, and he offered a ringing endorsement.
news

Jason McCourty discusses 'different' free-agent market in 2021, wants to be 'wanted'

Cornerback ﻿Jason McCourty﻿ is one of the veterans who has experienced a different market from the last time he was a free agent in 2019, when he signed an extension in New England on the first day of the new league year.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW