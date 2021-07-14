Around the NFL

Former Steelers Pro Bowler Roosevelt Nix announces retirement 

Published: Jul 14, 2021 at 12:06 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

One-time Pro Bowler ﻿Roosevelt Nix﻿, a fullback and special teams contributor for five seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, announced his retirement Tuesday on Instagram.

"Thank you for all the amazing memories and experiences!" Nix wrote in part.

Undrafted out of Kent State as a defensive lineman, Nix signed with the Falcons, but was eventually cut and found his way to the Steelers, who turned him into a fullback.

Nix played five seasons in Pittsburgh and received a Pro Bowl nod in 2017. He finished his career with 12 receptions for 69 yards and one touchdown, which came in that 2017 campaign, and had four career carries for four yards and one score (also in 2017). His contributions came mostly on special teams, though as evidenced by his 34 career tackles.

Having signed a four-year contract with the Steelers ahead of the 2018 season, Nix was cut by Pittsburgh in 2020 after injury troubles. He signed with the Colts prior to the 2020 campaign but was cut before the regular season.

Now, at 29, Nix is moving on from his playing days.

"This game has given me everything I could ask for and everything I needed," Nix wrote.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Al 'Bubba' Baker on becoming unofficial single-season sack king: 'Tears just started running down my eyes'

It's been 31 years since Al Baker played football and 43 since an unbelievable rookie campaign. After new research from Pro Football Reference unveiled Baker tallied 23 sacks during his 1978 rookie season, the Lions great told the Around The NFL podcast crew "tears just started running down my eyes."
news

Bill Cowher: Ben Roethlisberger champing at the bit to prove doubters wrong in 2021

Ahead of what could be Ben Roethlisberger's final campaign, soon-to-be Hall of Fame coach Bill Cowher discussed what he's seeing out of his former QB as the season nears.
news

Jets, S Marcus Maye not expected to reach long-term deal before tag extension deadline

It appears New York safety Marcus Maye will play 2021 on the franchise tag. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that the Jets have not responded to Maye's last proposal and that offer has been pulled off the table.
news

Steelers guard Trai Turner: 'I'm feeling like myself' after struggles in 2020

Entering his eighth season, Steelers guard Trai Turner dropped by NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Tuesday and reiterated he's fully healthy and ready to prove last year was just an injury induced blip on the radar.
news

Shaq Barrett 'hungry for everything' as Bucs prepare to run it back in 2021

Joining Tuesday's edition of Good Morning Football, Bucs pass rusher Shaq Barrett discussed what he and his teammates are focusing on ahead of the 2021 campaign.
news

Cameron Jordan on Saints' QB battle: 'It's all about who will put us in the best position to win'

Saints pass rusher Cameron Jordan joined Good Morning Football on Tuesday and talked up both Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill, refusing to hint at who he thinks might win the job.
news

Los Angeles Rams unveil modern throwback jerseys

The Los Angeles Rams introduced their new-look alternate jerseys on Tuesday. L.A. will rock the white top during three games this season.
news

Jalen Ramsey sees himself emulating Charles Woodson with move to safety later in his career

Let's be clear right off the bat: ﻿Jalen Ramsey﻿ isn't trying to move to safety now. But one day, years down the line, the star Rams cornerback could see himself making the shift.
news

Eagles WR DeVonta Smith: Reuniting with Jalen Hurts 'feels like old times, like back in college'

Philadelphia rookie receiver ﻿DeVonta Smith﻿ reunited with his former Alabama quarterback ﻿Jalen Hurts﻿ this offseason. According to the rookie, the duo picked up where they left off years ago in college.
news

Matt Nagy: Goal is to get David Montgomery 20 rushes a game

The Chicago Bears rode David Montgomery down the stretch last season, as the running back averaged over 25 carries a game in the final three games of the regular season.
