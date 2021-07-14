Former Steelers Pro Bowler Roosevelt Nix announces retirement 

Undrafted out of Kent State as a defensive lineman, Nix signed with the Falcons, but was eventually cut and found his way to the Steelers, who turned him into a fullback.

Nix played five seasons in Pittsburgh and received a Pro Bowl nod in 2017. He finished his career with 12 receptions for 69 yards and one touchdown, which came in that 2017 campaign, and had four career carries for four yards and one score (also in 2017). His contributions came mostly on special teams, though as evidenced by his 34 career tackles.

Having signed a four-year contract with the Steelers ahead of the 2018 season, Nix was cut by Pittsburgh in 2020 after injury troubles. He signed with the Colts prior to the 2020 campaign but was cut before the regular season.

Now, at 29, Nix is moving on from his playing days.