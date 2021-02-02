Former Seahawks OC Brian Schottenheimer agrees to deal to become Jaguars passing game coordinator 

Brian Schottenheimer's headed across the country and to another conference, but he's headed back to the sidelines.

Schottenheimer, the former Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator, has agreed to terms with the Jacksonville Jaguars to become their passing game coordinator, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday night.

Schottenheimer will now coach under Urban Meyer, who has brought on two former Seahawks offensive coordinators, as Darren Bevell, the Seattle OC prior to Schottenheimer, is the Jags' OC.

Seattle announced it was parting ways with Schottenheimer on Jan. 12, citing "philosophical differences" just a day after 'Hawks head coach Pete Carroll announced Schottenheimer would be back.

Now Schottenheimer is back coaching with another former NCAA title-winning coach on an NFL sideline.

Schottenheimer's NFL experience extends back to 1997. He spent the last three seasons with the Seahawks as OC, a title he previously held with the Jets and Rams. Now, he'll be looked on as a crucial coaching figure in the maturation of whomever it is that the Jaguars tab as the franchise quarterback of the future.