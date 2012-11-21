Former Redskins Riggins, Theismann on NFL Network

Published: Nov 20, 2012 at 10:07 PM

Often as reckless off the field as he was on it, Hall of Fame running back John Riggins was one of the NFL's great characters. Catch up with the outspoken "Diesel" tonight, as NFL Network airs the premiere of "A Football Life: John Riggins" at 8 p.m. ET.

Here's what else is on tap for Wednesday:

» Get a head start on Wednesday's football talk with "NFL AM" at 6 a.m. ET on NFL Network. Today, former Irish quarterback Joe Theismann talks about Notre Dame's high-stakes showdown against USC this weekend. Plus, Baltimore Ravens wide receiver/kick returner Jacoby Jones and Green Bay Packers cornerback Casey Hayward.

» Ian Rapoport rates this weekend's games from best to worst in the Rap Sheet Rankings.

» Bucky Brooks breaks down a delicious slate of three Thanksgiving Day games.

» Elliot Harrison offers his game picks for Week 12

» Adam Schein offers nine things for NFL fans to be thankful for in a holiday edition of The Schein Nine.

» Find out how your team would fare if the season ended today with the updated Playoff Picture.

On NFL Network
NFL Replay
will re-air the Denver Broncos' 30-23 win over the San Diego Chargers in Week 11 on Wednesday, Nov. 21 at 9 p.m. ET.

» NFL Network schedule

» Etch your place into NFL lore. Tweet creative names for three of the most exciting plays from Week 11, including a long-bomb touchdown pass by Robert Griffin III.

» It's not too late for you to start a fantasy football team on NFL.com.

» Happy birthday to former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and Pro Football Hall of Famer Troy Aikman, who turns 46 on Wednesday. Also celebrating a birthday is former New York Giants defensive end Michael Strahan, who turns 41.

