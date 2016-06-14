Former Ravens top pick Elam: This is my last chance

We're not rooting against another opportunity for Elam. As we've said many times before, players deserve the chance to get better and re-write their own narratives. We do, however, disagree with Elam that this is his last chance. As a former first-round pick, he joins a particular pantheon of players who seem to get endless opportunities in the NFL, with each coach trying to be the savior that the previous one could not be. Elam will be in camp somewhere else in 2017 and all will be right with the world. As for 2016, he might need an injury from someone else to get the opportunity he seeks.