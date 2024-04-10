 Skip to main content
Former Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs arrested following incident at Starbucks

Apr 10, 2024
Around the NFL Staff

Former Baltimore Ravens star defender Terrell Suggs was arrested on Tuesday in Scottsdale, Arizona, on charges of threatening and intimidating, and disorderly conduct with a weapon stemming from a March 10 incident outside of a local Starbucks, according to police records.

According to a police incident report, Suggs, 41, was driving a black Range Rover that had driven past the drive-thru order area. Upon backing his vehicle up, Suggs allegedly made contact with another vehicle. While there was no damage to the vehicle, an argument ensued, per the report. According to police, a second argument ensued as Suggs left the Starbucks, and Suggs allegedly threatened to kill the alleged victim and brandished a handgun in his left hand.

The police report stated that Suggs did not point the weapon at the alleged victim, but the victim believed he was being threatened.

Suggs said on Wednesday in a statement to TMZ that he acted in self defense.

"I was in a quiet area of Scottsdale in the middle of the day in a Starbucks drive-thru near my home when an incident happened with a vehicle behind me. I was getting coffee, I was not looking for any trouble," Suggs said. "When the man in the other vehicle escalated the situation, I feared for my safety not knowing what his intentions were. Throughout the incident, I was the one who felt in danger, while fearing I would be followed home and for the safety of my family nearby at my residence."

Suggs spent 17 seasons in the NFL, 16 of which starring for the Ravens. Suggs made seven Pro Bowls and was named the 2011 AP Defensive Player of the Year.

