Former QB Warner signs exclusive deal with NFL Network

Former Two-Time MVP and Super Bowl Winning QB Joins "NFL GameDay Morning," "NFL Total Access" and "Thursday Night Football" shows
Warner, an Arena Football Legend, is the Analyst for 2011 ArenaBowl XXIV Friday on NFL Network
Former Super Bowl winner and NFL MVP, Kurt Warner, has signed a new multi-year extension to be an analyst exclusively for NFL Network it was announced today. Warner will join NFL Network's Emmy-nominated "NFL GameDay Morning" Sunday pregame show, "NFL Total Access" and the Thursday Night Football on location pregame, halftime and postgame shows this season. Warner's story from undrafted free agent to a Super Bowl winning quarterback is one of the greatest stories in NFL history.
"I've had a great time making the transition from playing to talking about the game and there is no better place to talk football than NFL Network," said Warner. "I look forward to contributing my thoughts from a quarterback's perspective on the Sunday morning and Thursday Night Football pregame shows as well as on NFL Total Access. NFL Network has given me the opportunity to be on their marquee shows and I can't wait for the 2011 season to begin."
"Kurt was an MVP quarterback and one of the best leaders on the field during his Hall of Fame caliber playing career," said Eric Weinberger, NFL Network's executive producer. "He has brought that same work ethic and dedication to his first year as an analyst. Kurt will be a major addition to all of our shows with his expert insights and opinions. With Kurt joining Marshall Faulk again, Sundays on NFL Network will be chapter two of the greatest show on turf."
Warner will join NFL Network's NFL GameDay Morning, the first and most comprehensive pregame show on Sunday mornings. He will also be on the road when he joins NFL Network's pre, halftime and postgame shows for NFL Network's Thursday Night Football, live from the game sites, beginning in November for the eight-game schedule.
Warner will continue to serve as an in-studio analyst on NFL Total Access, the definitive NFL news and information show on television. NFL Total Access is NFL Network's signature show that delivers inside information with exclusive "Team Cams" at every NFL team headquarters.
Warner will also be on other NFL Network shows including "Top 100" and "No Huddle," as well as Super Bowl, NFL Draft, NFL Scouting Combine and Hall of Fame coverage.
This week, Warner will return for the second year calling the 2011 ArenaBowl on NFL Network Friday, August 12 at 8:00 PM ET. Warner played for the Iowa Barnstormers from 1995-97, and was named to the AFL's First Team All-Arena squad in 1996 and 1997 when he led the Barnstormers to ArenaBowl games. He was named one of the top 20 players in Arena Football history.
Warner's story is legendary as he took the long, hard road to NFL success. Warner excelled in the Arena Football League and played in NFL Europe before making the St. Louis Rams in 1998.
Warner was a two-time NFL MVP, as well as the MVP in Super Bowl XXXIV when he led the St. Louis Rams to a win over the Tennessee Titans. He has the three highest single-game passing yardage totals in Super Bowl history. Warner appeared in two Super Bowls with the Rams and led the Cardinals to the Super Bowl for the first time in the franchise's history in Super Bowl XLIII, a season in which he threw a team-record 30 touchdowns. Additionally, Warner holds the Rams franchise record in single-season passing yards (4,830 yards, 2001) and passing touchdowns in a season (41, 1999).
Warner's NFL playing career of 12 seasons featured him throwing for more than 200 touchdowns and 32,344 yards. Playing for the Rams, New York Giants and Cardinals, Warner has the second-highest completion percentage in NFL history (65.6 percent) and his quarterback rating (93.7) puts him in the top ten of all-time.
As impressive as his playing career was, Warner has made significant contributions off the field as well. He was named the NFL "Walter Payton Man of the Year" the same year he led the Arizona Cardinals to the Super Bowl in 2009. Warner and his wife Brenda have also established the First Things First Foundation, a non-profit public charity dedicated to impacting lives by promoting Christian values, sharing experiences and providing opportunities for families and children.
Kurt has been honored as USA Weekend's Most Caring Athlete, ABC World News Person of the Week, Forbes Magazine-America's Most-Liked Sports Figure, Sports Illustrated-Best Role Model, the Pro Football Writers "The Good Guy Award," the Bart Star Award and countless others.
Warner attended college at Northern Iowa and was the Gateway Conference Offensive Player of the Year in his senior season. He currently lives in Arizona with his wife Brenda and their seven children.
NFL Network airs seven days a week, 24 hours a day on a year-round basis and is the only television network fully dedicated to the NFL and the sport of football. For more information, log onto www.nfl.com/nflnetwork. NFL.com is the exclusive internet home of NFL Network.