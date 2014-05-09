Former QB Kurt Warner to create home for adults with disabilities

Friday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- The Arizona Republic reported that Kurt Warner will open a home in Glendale, Arizona, for young adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities, focusing on future resident Emma Cardon.
- NFL and Comcast donated $10,000 to Philadelphia's Woodrow Wilson Middle School, including $5,000 from the NFL PLAY 60 program, Technical.ly Philly reported.
- iStock reported that the Ohio State researcher who published a study that found high school football concussions doubled after 2005 also said the increased numbers were the result of more head injuries being properly reported.
- The Mayo Clinic's weekly health column in the Chicago Tribune said that the assessment of symptoms and a neurological exam are sufficient to identify concussions.
- PR Newswire published an announcement that ArbiterSports has signed a deal with the NAIA to provide training and education for game officials.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor