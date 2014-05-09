Former QB Kurt Warner to create home for adults with disabilities

Published: May 09, 2014 at 05:15 AM

Friday's health and safety news from the world of football:

  • The Arizona Republic reported that Kurt Warner will open a home in Glendale, Arizona, for young adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities, focusing on future resident Emma Cardon.
  • NFL and Comcast donated $10,000 to Philadelphia's Woodrow Wilson Middle School, including $5,000 from the NFL PLAY 60 program, Technical.ly Philly reported.
  • iStock reported that the Ohio State researcher who published a study that found high school football concussions doubled after 2005 also said the increased numbers were the result of more head injuries being properly reported.
  • PR Newswire published an announcement that ArbiterSports has signed a deal with the NAIA to provide training and education for game officials.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links.

