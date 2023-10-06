Around the NFL

Former Patriots linebacker, two-time Super Bowl champion Jamie Collins says he's retiring after 10 NFL seasons

Published: Oct 06, 2023 at 02:07 PM
Kevin Patra

Super Bowl champion Jamie Collins is officially calling it a career.

The former New England Patriots linebacker told ESPN he's retiring after 10 NFL seasons.

"It hasn't hit me yet, but I'm officially retired," Collins told Mike Reiss. "It was wonderful and something I never thought I'd be a part of. Made a lot of great relationships. Had a ton of fun. Now it's time to relax and be with my family."

A second-round pick by the Patriots in 2013, the athletic linebacker helped New England to their 2014 Super Bowl win, recording eight tackles in the Lombardi win over the Seattle Seahawks. He made his lone Pro Bowl in 2015 with New England.

The Patriots traded Collins to Cleveland during the 2016 season, where he started 30 games over three campaigns. He returned to New England in 2019. In the 2020 offseason, Collins signed a three-year, $30 million contract, but lasted just 16 games before being released early in 2021.

Collins signed with the Patriots for a third time, finished the final 10 games of the 2021 season with the Pats, and played in three contests in 2022.

In 10 NFL seasons, Collins generated 708 tackles, 26.5 sacks, 19 forced fumbles and 12 interceptions.

