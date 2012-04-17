Former Patriots LB Gary Guyton signs with Dolphins

Published: Apr 17, 2012 at 07:00 AM

MIAMI -- Linebacker Gary Guyton has signed with the Miami Dolphins after spending the past four seasons with New England.

Guyton started 32 games for the Patriots and has career totals of 4.5 sacks, three interceptions and three fumble recoveries.

He signed with New England as an undrafted free agent in 2008. The Dolphins confirmed their deal with him Tuesday.

Veteran receiver Legedu Naanee signed a one-year contract with the Dolphins, said his agent, David Canter.

Last year with Carolina, Naanee started 10 games and had 44 catches for 467 yards, all career highs. He spent his first four NFL seasons with San Diego and has 107 career receptions.

With the departure of top target Brandon Marshall in a trade last month to the Chicago Bears, the Dolphins are still in the market for a No. 1 receiver in the draft.

