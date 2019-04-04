Former Packers, Bears guard Josh Sitton retires

"We want to congratulate Josh on a terrific career, one that will be remembered for his consistency, durability and leadership," Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said in a statement. "He contributed to a lot of great moments and big wins during his eight seasons in Green Bay, and was recognized for his play by being named All-Pro three times along with three Pro Bowl selections in his time with the Packers. We wish him, his wife, Kristen, and their family the very best in the years ahead."