Former Packers, Bears guard Josh Sitton retires

Published: Apr 04, 2019 at 06:47 AM
Longtime NFL guard Josh Sitton is joining the ranks of the retired this week.

The former Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins offensive lineman announced his retirement during a radio interview Thursday morning, hours after the birth of his child, per the Packers official team website.

"We want to congratulate Josh on a terrific career, one that will be remembered for his consistency, durability and leadership," Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said in a statement. "He contributed to a lot of great moments and big wins during his eight seasons in Green Bay, and was recognized for his play by being named All-Pro three times along with three Pro Bowl selections in his time with the Packers. We wish him, his wife, Kristen, and their family the very best in the years ahead."

Sitton was one of the best pass-blocking guards in the NFL in the heyday of his eight-year run with Green Bay after being drafted in the fourth round out of UCF in 2008.

After becoming a regular starter for the Pack in 2009, Sitton was a mainstay in front of Aaron Rodgers for years in Green Bay, helping them to a Super Bowl XLV victory and earning a first-team All-Pro nod in 2014. Known for ruthlessness and durability, Sitton made 125 starts, including playoffs during his run with the Packers.

Sitton signed with the rival Chicago Bears in 2016. He played two stellar seasons in the Windy City, making 26 starts, but injuries began to mount. The veteran joined the Miami Dolphins in 2018 and lasted just one game before tearing his rotator cuff. The Dolphins released him earlier this offseason.

The 32-year-old retires with four Pro Bowl selections, one first-team All-Pro bid and two second-team All-Pro nods.

