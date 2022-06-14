Former NFL wide receiver Golden Tate signs with summer collegiate baseball team

Golden Tate's been a Lion, a Seahawk, a Giant and an Eagle.

Now, the 11-season NFL veteran is a Lefty.

Tate has signed to play for the Port Angeles Lefties baseball team in the West Coast League, a summer collegiate league. The league announced the signing Tuesday.

"I am extremely thankful to the West Coast League and the Port Angeles Lefties for allowing me to join their league," Tate said in a league press release. "As some might know, I was drafted twice in baseball. As a child, my first love was baseball, so I'm excited about the opportunity to compete against some of the best young players in the league. I look forward to having a lot of fun and exploring baseball more."

The 33-year-old wide receiver hasn't played in the NFL since 2020 with the New York Giants, who he spent two seasons with.

Now, Tate will call college kids playing summer ball his teammates.

"We're looking forward to Golden joining the Lefties," team owner Matt Acker said. "Having an elite athlete around, one who's competed on the world's biggest sports stage, is special. His passion for this sport, plus his competitiveness, work ethic, humility, and desire will be contagious to our players and opponents. We see this as a unique opportunity for the Port Angeles Lefties, the West Coast League, and for Golden."

Per the league release, Tate was slated to start in centerfield for the Lefties at home against the Bend Elks. The West Coast League has teams in Washington state, where Port Angeles is located, Oregon and Canada.

Selected out of Notre Dame in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks, Tate had previously been drafted by Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks out of high school and then out of college by the San Francisco Giants. Tate didn't sign a contract with either club and embarked on an impressive NFL career.

Tate, who has yet to officially retire from the NFL, played in 160 games with 695 receptions for 8,278 yards and 46 touchdowns. He was a Pro Bowler in 2014 with the Detroit Lions after one of his three 1,000-yard seasons.

According to the WCL, Tate will be the first former NFL player to compete in the league, but current Buffalo Bills defensive back Jordan Poyer and former Tennessee Titans quarterback Jake Locker played in the league prior to their NFL playing days.

Tate's NFL career began with the Seahawks and now he's returning to Washington state.

"We're all excited to see Golden wearing a Lefties uniform," West Coast League commissioner Rob Neyer said. "Considering his ties to the Pacific Northwest and his tremendous NFL career, we know our fans will love watching him. And his teammates will certainly benefit from seeing how hard a world-class athlete works toward the same thing they're all working toward: a professional baseball career."

Traditionally, summer collegiate leaguers stay with host families.