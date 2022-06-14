Around the NFL

Former NFL wide receiver Golden Tate signs with summer collegiate baseball team

Published: Jun 14, 2022 at 05:27 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Golden Tate's been a Lion, a Seahawk, a Giant and an Eagle.

Now, the 11-season NFL veteran is a Lefty.

Tate has signed to play for the Port Angeles Lefties baseball team in the West Coast League, a summer collegiate league. The league announced the signing Tuesday.

"I am extremely thankful to the West Coast League and the Port Angeles Lefties for allowing me to join their league," Tate said in a league press release. "As some might know, I was drafted twice in baseball. As a child, my first love was baseball, so I'm excited about the opportunity to compete against some of the best young players in the league. I look forward to having a lot of fun and exploring baseball more."

The 33-year-old wide receiver hasn't played in the NFL since 2020 with the New York Giants, who he spent two seasons with.

Now, Tate will call college kids playing summer ball his teammates.

"We're looking forward to Golden joining the Lefties," team owner Matt Acker said. "Having an elite athlete around, one who's competed on the world's biggest sports stage, is special. His passion for this sport, plus his competitiveness, work ethic, humility, and desire will be contagious to our players and opponents. We see this as a unique opportunity for the Port Angeles Lefties, the West Coast League, and for Golden."

Per the league release, Tate was slated to start in centerfield for the Lefties at home against the Bend Elks. The West Coast League has teams in Washington state, where Port Angeles is located, Oregon and Canada.

Selected out of Notre Dame in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks, Tate had previously been drafted by Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks out of high school and then out of college by the San Francisco Giants. Tate didn't sign a contract with either club and embarked on an impressive NFL career.

Tate, who has yet to officially retire from the NFL, played in 160 games with 695 receptions for 8,278 yards and 46 touchdowns. He was a Pro Bowler in 2014 with the Detroit Lions after one of his three 1,000-yard seasons.

According to the WCL, Tate will be the first former NFL player to compete in the league, but current Buffalo Bills defensive back Jordan Poyer and former Tennessee Titans quarterback Jake Locker played in the league prior to their NFL playing days.

Tate's NFL career began with the Seahawks and now he's returning to Washington state.

"We're all excited to see Golden wearing a Lefties uniform," West Coast League commissioner Rob Neyer said. "Considering his ties to the Pacific Northwest and his tremendous NFL career, we know our fans will love watching him. And his teammates will certainly benefit from seeing how hard a world-class athlete works toward the same thing they're all working toward: a professional baseball career."

Traditionally, summer collegiate leaguers stay with host families.

It's uncertain where Tate, who has more than $57 million in career earnings according to Over The Cap, will reside during his days as a Lefty. For now, though, the longtime NFL wide receiver has made a summer catch at a second chance on the baseball diamond.

Related Content

news

Chargers safety Derwin James spending offseason recovering following shoulder surgery

Derwin James underwent shoulder surgery following the conclusion of the 2021 season, coach Brandon Staley revealed for the first time Tuesday. The recovery process has kept the safety from participating in any full-speed team drills this offseason, Staley added.

news

Jerick McKinnon returning to Chiefs on one-year deal

Veteran running back Jerick McKinnon is signing a one-year deal to return to the Kansas City Chiefs, per the transaction wire.

news

Jets rookie Sauce Gardner says he paid $50,000 to D.J. Reed for No. 1 jersey

Jets rookie CB Sauce Gardner revealed to reporters on Tuesday that he paid $50,000 to teammate D.J. Reed for the right to wear No. 1.

news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson maintains he 'never assaulted anyone'

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson maintained on Tuesday that he never "assaulted anyone" in his first comments to reporters since his introductory press conference in Cleveland on March 25.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, June 14

Amid uncertainty regarding his future in Chicago, Robert Quinn is not expected to be present for Chicago's mandatory minicamp, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Mike McCarthy planning for Dak Prescott to run more in Cowboys offense after limitations in 2021

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said Tuesday that after Dak Prescott was limited coming off the injury last season, Dallas is planning to insert more QB runs and designed movements into the offense in 2022.

news

Bills co-owner Kim Pegula receiving medical treatment for unspecified health issue

Buffalo Bills co-owner Kim Pegula is undergoing medical treatment for an unspecified health issue, the Pegula family announced Tuesday.

news

Commanders' Ron Rivera on DC Jack Del Rio's $100K fine: 'This is about him impacting the football team'

As the Washington Commanders opened mandatory minicamp Tuesday, coach Ron Rivera addressed the $100,000 fine handed down to defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio last week.

news

Ron Rivera understands Terry McLaurin skipping Commanders minicamp for new contract

Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin is skipping mandatory minicamp this week in hopes of getting a new long-term contract. Coach Ron Rivera didn't sound concerned about the situation Tuesday.

news

15 NFL teams kick off mandatory minicamp Tuesday

As we approach the final days of offseason workouts, a smorgasbord of NFL teams kick off mandatory minicamps today.

news

Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz attends minicamp as contract talks pick up

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that franchise-tagged Dalton Schultz plans to attend the three-day mandatory session after skipping last week's OTAs, per a source informed of the situation.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW