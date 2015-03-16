Former Lions QB Eric Hipple talks about importance of mental health

Monday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- The Appleton (Wisconsin) Post-Crescent featured former NFL quarterback Eric Hipple, who has been speaking about mental health issues since his 15-year-old son took his life 15 years ago.
- The Mount Airy (North Carolina) News reported on the wife of Houston Texans offensive lineman Tyson Clabo as she talked about the impact the March of Dimes has had on her family.
- Former NFL running back Ricky Williams announced he has become a professional healer, leading a course that will stopped in Milwaukee last weekend.
- KVUE-TV in Austin featured the South by Southwest festival's sports event, SXSports, which included a panel on personal conduct by football players and other pro athletes.
- WDIV-TV in Detroit looked at a suburban youth football team that has fitted its players with the latest Riddell helmets that have built-in Brain Sentry sensors.
- The Red&Black, the University of Georgia's student newspaper, reported on a study by university researchers on football players and the effects of a concussion on driving.
- A doctor for the Marin (California) Independent Journal looked at a recent study on children for recovery from concussions.
- The Associated Press reported on an Ohio proposal that would require high school students to have basic training in how to use automated defibrillators and administer CPR.
- The Woonsocket (Rhode Island) Call reported on a group of 12-year olds who are trying to develop a concussion detection system.
- A UC Davis doctor wrote in the Fairfield (California) Daily Republic that all parents should evaluate their children's helmets and faceguards with April serving as National Face Protection Month.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor