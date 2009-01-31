Former Lions OL Gordy, who helped form NFLPA, dies at 73

Published: Jan 31, 2009 at 09:01 AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- John Gordy, a former offensive lineman for the Detroit Lions and University of Tennessee who helped form the NFL Players' Association, died Friday. He was 73.

The university said in a statement Saturday that Gordy died Friday in Orange, Calif., after a long battle with cancer.

He was a three-time Pro Bowler with the Lions before a knee injury led to his retirement in 1967.

The Lions picked him in the second round of the 1957 draft, and the rookie starter helped the team win the NFL championship, the last time Detroit claimed the league title.

The Nashville native was named All-Southeastern Conference at Tennessee and was captain of the team. The Volunteers were SEC champions that year and went 10-0 before losing to Baylor in the Sugar Bowl.

"All of us who knew John Gordy and were teammates and colleagues are very deeply saddened by his passing," said former University of Tennessee coach Johnny Majors, who played tailback and was alternate captain the year Gordy was captain. "He was a great friend to many, was outgoing and an outstanding leader of our football team."

Gordy served as president and executive director of the NFL Players' Association and was instrumental in negotiating the first collective bargaining agreement in major professional sports.

In his retirement hometown of San Clemente, Calif., he became active with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

A memorial service was planned for Feb. 7 in Irvine, Calif.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns make assistant coaching changes following playoff run

The Browns have fired running backs coach Stump Mitchell, and tight ends coach T.C. McCartney will not be retained, while offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt remains under contract with no final decision made, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. 
news

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill's touchdown stands as highlight of 'Hard Knocks' season finale

As seen on the finale for "Hard Knocks: In Season With the Miami Dolphins," wide receiver Tyreek Hill would provide the biggest highlight for his squad in his return to Kansas City, racing for a 53-yard touchdown reception against the Chiefs.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Super Wild Card Weekend recap; Players we can't quit

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are joined by LaQuan Jones for the latest podcast.
news

John Schneider is in charge of coaching staff, personnel for first time as Seahawks GM

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider confirmed during a Tuesday news conference that for the first time in his career he will have authority over both the team's coaching staff and all football personnel matters.