Former Jets, Eagles CB Sheppard visiting with Lions

Free-agent cornerback Lito Sheppard is visiting the Detroit Lions on Wednesday, according to a league source.
The Lions have been in the market for cornerbacks throughout the offseason. They signed Dante Wesley to a two-year contract and also have shown strong interest in Adam "Pacman" Jones, who sat out last season.
Sheppard was released by the New York Jets at the start of free agency last month. The eight-year veteran, who spent his first seven seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, started nine of 11 games last season and recorded one interception.