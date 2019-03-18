Former Jaguars QB Blake Bortles signs deal with Rams

"You know, kind of weighing the options that I had prior to going and meeting with anybody -- this was the first visit I took -- the Rams were the one that stood out to me, kind of the place I wanted to be, and what I thought would be best, personally, for me joining a good football team," Bortles said Monday via the team's website. "So kind of when I was around the building talking to people, it really just solidified that. And I got off the phone with my agent and was kind of like, 'This is where I want to be and where I think is best for me.'"