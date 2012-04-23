Former Jaguars, Jets, Redskins QB Mark Brunell plans to retire

Lombardi: Draft premonitions
Though Brunell has yet to officially file his retirement papers, the newspaper reported that the 41-year-old is going to step away from the game unless a team shows unexpected interest.
"Most guys that have trouble leaving the game are in their 20s," Brunell told the newspaper. "I've been preparing for football to be over with for quite some time."
Brunell signed a two-year deal with the New York Jets in 2010 and spent the past two seasons as a backup to starter Mark Sanchez. Brunell told The Star-Ledger in December that he'd "love to keep playing," but in March, the team acquired quarterback Tim Tebow in a trade with the Denver Broncos.
"Tim (Tebow) and Mark (Sanchez) are going to work well together, I think they complement each other very well," Brunell told the Times-Union on Monday. "Tim is going to be a great teammate. You can't have enough Tim Tebows on your roster."
Ironically, Brunell simulated Tebow's role in November, when the Jets were practicing to play the Broncos in Week 11. Both quarterbacks are left-handed.
Brunell told the Times-Union that he will be moving to Jacksonville. The former Jaguars starter said he is hoping to get into coaching or business after taking a year off.
Brunell was with the Jaguars from 1995 to 2003, starting 117 games and making the Pro Bowl three times (1996, 1997 and 1999). Brunell spent three seasons with the Washington Redskins (from 2004 to 2006) and two with the New Orleans Saints (2008 and 2009) before landing with the Jets.
In 19 seasons, Brunell threw for 32,072 yards and 184 touchdowns. He also rushed for 2,421 yards and 15 scores.
Brunell was a fifth-round pick by the Green Bay Packers in the 1993 NFL Draft but appeared in just eight games that season with the team.