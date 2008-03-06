 Skip to main content
Former Giants punter Sean Landeta retires

Published: Mar 06, 2008 at 01:11 PM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Sean Landeta, one of the most prolific punters in NFL history, announced his retirement Thursday, ending a professional career that spanned 25 years.

Landeta, who got his start in the USFL and played on both of the Giants' Super Bowl championship teams under Bill Parcells, played for the Giants from 1985-92. The five-time All-Pro also was briefly on the Giants roster in 2006.

"The Giants organization is where I spent the most of my time as a professional. Their ownership, front office and fans were so instrumental in many of the great things that happened to me then, and even to this day," Landeta, 46, said in a statement issued by the Giants.

"To be part of two Super Bowl winning teams with a franchise that has their history is very special to me," he added. "I will always appreciate everything the Giant franchise and their fans have done for me in the past, and as I stated earlier, I still do to this day."

Landeta played with six NFL teams during his career.

During his Giants tenure, Landeta had 526 punts for 22,806 yards in 111 regular season games. His NFL career totals of 1,401 punts, 60,707 yards and 381 punts inside the 20 leave him second in league history in all three categories, behind only current Giants punter Jeff Feagles.

Landeta's last game action came with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2005. The Giants signed him for one game in 2006 after Feagles hurt his knee, but Feagles was able to play and Landeta did not suit up.

Landeta made his announcement Thursday because it marked the 25th anniversary of the first game played in the United States Football League (USFL), between Landeta's Philadelphia Stars and the Denver Gold.

He becomes the last USFL player to retire from football.

