Former Giants player Kenneth MacAfee dead at 77

Published: Jul 17, 2007 at 08:00 PM

BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) -Kenneth A. MacAfee, who played pro football for the New York Giants in the 1950s, has died. He was 77.

MacAfee suffered a suspected heart attack July 4 while playing golf and was pronounced dead later at a Brockton hospital, said Natalie Melo of the Conley Funeral and Cremation Service.

MacAfee, an end, played for the Giants from 1954-58, a team spokesman said.

His son, former Notre Dame star and college football Hall of Famer Ken MacAfee, also played in the NFL.

The elder MacAfee grew up on Brockton and attended Boston University and the University of Alabama, according to an obituary on the funeral home's Web site. He also served in the Marine Corps.

Besides his son, MacAfee is survived by his wife, Diane MacAfee, two grandchildren and three sisters.

