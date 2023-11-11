Around the NFL

Former first-round pick D.J. Hayden killed in car crash at age 33

Published: Nov 11, 2023 at 01:29 PM
Michael_Baca_1400x1000
Michael Baca

Digital Content Editor

D.J. Hayden, a former first-round pick who played nine seasons in the NFL, was killed in a car crash early Saturday morning in Houston, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. He was 33 years old.

The Houston Chronicle first reported the news.

Hayden was among six people killed when a car sped through a red light at the cross section of Fannin Street and Pierce Street in downtown Houston at approximately 2 a.m. CST, according to the Houston Police Department. Four people were pronounced dead at the scene. Two of the additional four others that were transported to the hospital have since been pronounced deceased.

Hayden, who played at the University of Houston, made national news in 2012 after surviving a near-fatal injury to his heart during practice. The Raiders would go on to select Hayden with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft.

Hayden spent four years in Oakland before stops in Detroit, Jacksonville and Washington. The cornerback produced four interceptions, 46 passes defensed, 4.5 sacks and 328 total tackles during his nine-year career in the NFL.

