Former Dolphins RB Morris sues over NFL retirement benefits

MIAMI -- Former Dolphins star Mercury Morris is suing the NFL Retirement Board, alleging he's being underpaid $3,000 per month in benefits.
The lawsuit, filed Thursday in Miami's federal court, claims Morris is receiving $3,100 per month when he should be getting twice that amount. He's also seeking $91,000 in back pay.
Morris won a settlement with the board in 1991 for $250,000 in disability claims.
The NFL Retirement Board is jointly administered by the NFL and NFL Player's Association. An NFL spokesman declined comment, and a message left for the union late Thursday wasn't immediately returned.
Morris played eight seasons as a running back and kick returner for the Dolphins and the San Diego Chargers -- most notably as a member of Miami's 1972 undefeated championship team.
